No. 3 Faith Lutheran edges No. 1 Las Vegas in baseball — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to claim a road win at Las Vegas High in a high school baseball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.

Las Vegas’ Tommy Vibabul (9) runs to third base during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The ball flies by Las Vegas’ Bryan Bull (22) and Faith Lutheran catcher Corbin Sterner (30) during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas pitcher Mickey Martinez (7) throws the ball from the pitchers mound during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas players get pumped up by a mentor during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas- Dallas Martinez (25) runs to home base during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

A Las Vegas player warms up as his teammate is up to bat during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas’ Bryden Bull (22) reacts to cheers from his teammates after scoring on a passed ball during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Faith Lutheran pitcher Adrian Dijkman (5) practices pitching from the mound as his teammates look on between innings during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas’ Braden Bull (22) looks for an opportunity to run to second base during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas’ Kyle Iverson (13) fist bumps a Las Vegas coach during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas’ Dallas Martinez runs to home base during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Faith Lutheran pitcher Konner Brown throws the ball from the mound during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (7) runs to home base during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas pitcher Mickey Martinez (7) throws the ball from the pitchers mound during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Faith Lutheran pitcher Adrian Dijkman (5) pitches from the mound during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Faith Lutheran, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to claim a 12-10 road win at No. 1 Las Vegas High in a high school baseball game Friday.

Rouselle Shepard went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a home run for Faith Lutheran (17-6).

Faith Lutheran next faces No. 4 Bishop Gorman at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark, and Las Vegas (17-3-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

