No. 3 Faith Lutheran edges No. 1 Las Vegas in baseball — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran pitcher Adrian Dijkman (5) pitches from the mound during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
April 12, 2024 - 8:00 pm
April 12, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

Faith Lutheran, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to claim a 12-10 road win at No. 1 Las Vegas High in a high school baseball game Friday.

Rouselle Shepard went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a home run for Faith Lutheran (17-6).

Faith Lutheran next faces No. 4 Bishop Gorman at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark, and Las Vegas (17-3-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

