No. 3 Faith Lutheran edges No. 1 Las Vegas in baseball — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to claim a road win at Las Vegas High in a high school baseball game Friday. Here are photos from the game.
Faith Lutheran, No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to claim a 12-10 road win at No. 1 Las Vegas High in a high school baseball game Friday.
Rouselle Shepard went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a home run for Faith Lutheran (17-6).
Faith Lutheran next faces No. 4 Bishop Gorman at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark, and Las Vegas (17-3-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
