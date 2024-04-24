No. 2 Basic routs No. 1 Faith Lutheran in 1st place battle — PHOTOS

Basic’s baseball team scored five runs in the second inning to take control of the Class 5A Mountain League on Tuesday against Faith Lutheran.

Who has the most prep baseball state titles in Nevada?

Basic embraces after winning a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic Sebastian Montoya (32) throws to Faith Lutheran during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic second baseman Tate Southisene (8) can’t make it to first base while Faith Lutheran infielder Konner Brown (22) catches to out during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic interim head coach Gino DiMaria speaks to his team on the mound during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic interim head coach Gino DiMaria stands in the dugout during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) throws to Faith Lutheran during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic second baseman Tate Southisene (8) bats against Faith Lutheran during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran outfielder Nathan Keyes (3) catches for an out during a high school baseball game against Basic on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic shortstop Ty Southisene (3) throws to first base for a double play during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic pitcher Lincoln Evans (21) throws to Faith Lutheran during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic cheers from the dugout during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic first baseman Randall Riley (53) catches for an out on Faith Lutheran during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic slaps hands with Faith Lutheran after they won a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic outfielder Troy Southisene (2) celebrates after scoring during a high school baseball game Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic shortstop Ty Southisene (3) celebrates after scoring during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (7) bats against Basic during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran warms up to bat during a high school baseball game against Basic on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic shortstop Ty Southisene (3) celebrates after hitting a single during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic outfielder Troy Southisene (2) celebrates after his brother got on base during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic second baseman Tate Southisene (8) prepares to bat against Faith Lutheran during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic shortstop Ty Southisene (3) catches the ball for an out during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic shortstop Ty Southisene (3) gestures to the sky after scoring a double during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran outfielder Christian Gross (4) throws in field during a high school baseball game against Basic on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic third baseman Lyndon Lee (5) heads for the dugout after outing Faith Lutheran infielder Kingston Kela (8) at during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic outfielder Troy Southisene, left, and pitcher Tee Southisene, who is acting as first base coach while injured, laugh after Troy hit a single during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic outfielder Troy Southisene (2) tumbles after sliding into first base safely against Faith Lutheran infielder Konner Brown (22) during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic second baseman Tate Southisene (8) bats against Faith Lutheran during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic outfielder Adrian Ramos (1) catches for an out on Faith Lutheran during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic second baseman Justin Pedro (28) takes off after his hit during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic first baseman Randall Riley (53) catches to out Faith Lutheran infielder Alexander Jang (2) during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic welcomes outfielder Troy Southisene (2) into the dugout after he scored during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic outfielder Troy Southisene (2) takes off after his hit during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic third baseman Lyndon Lee (5) makes it to second base after Faith Lutheran infielder Alexander Jang (2) missed a catch during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic first baseman Randall Riley (53) eyes Faith Lutheran outfielder Nathan Keyes (3) as he catches for an out during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic shortstop Ty Southisene (3) runs to out Faith Lutheran outfielder Benjamin Lovering (1) during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic Lincoln Evans (21) throws to Faith Lutheran during a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic outfielder Troy Southisene (2) celebrates as he scores at home plate during a high school baseball game against Faith Lutheran on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First place was on the line in Tuesday’s matchup between the Faith Lutheran and Basic baseball teams.

Basic’s bats quickly showed why it is the team to beat in the Class 5A Mountain League.

The Wolves, No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s 5A rankings, exploded for five runs in the top of the second inning and never looked back in a 10-2 road win over No. 1 Faith Lutheran.

“You have to open up games with teams like that, and hopefully you can bring them down a little bit,” Basic interim coach Gino DiMaria said. “We put a little bit of pressure on them and we took control of the game from the get-go, and that’s the mindset that we need to have every game right now.”

Shortstop Ty Southisene went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases for Basic (21-4, 8-1 5A Mountain League), including a steal of home in the first inning.

First baseman Randall Riley went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Basic, and center fielder Troy Southisene added three RBIs. All nine Basic batters reached base, and eight scored runs.

“That was our goal, and that was our intention. We wanted to get on them early, and that’s what we did,” Ty Southisene said. “The results are what they are. We played good defense, (starting pitcher) Lincoln (Evans) threw a great game, and the bats came to play today.”

Evans kept Faith Lutheran (18-7, 7-2) in check, as he allowed five hits and two runs in 6⅔ innings with four strikeouts.

“They’re focused and ready to roll,” said DiMaria, who took over as Basic’s coach after the school announced previous coach Scott Baker was “no longer with the team” on April 10. The school has not provided a reason for Baker’s dismissal.

“They’re playing for a lot right now. They’ve been through a lot, and right now, they’re focused. It showed today,” DiMaria added. “Faith Lutheran is one of the best teams in the city, if not the state, and we had to come ready today.”

After Ty Southisene stole home in the first inning as Faith Lutheran starter Cash Martin delivered a pitch, he got the five-run second inning started with a two-out RBI single that scored Riley.

Troy Southisene singled down the first-base line to bring home Ty Southisene and Justin Pedro. Tate Southisene doubled in Troy Southisene, then later scored on an Andruw Giles double to put Basic ahead 6-0.

“It was a big boost,” Riley said. “It got everybody’s energy hyped up. That was really big.”

Faith Lutheran’s Christian Gross scored in the second inning when Kingston Kela grounded into a double play.

Ty Southisene singled in the third to score Riley, and Troy Southisene later drove in Adrian Ramos on a groundout. Riley tripled in the fourth, and Lyndon Lee and Derek Bain scored Basic’s final runs.

Rouselle Shepard added an RBI double in the seventh for Faith Lutheran. Kela went 2-for-3 for the Crusaders.

Basic hosts Faith Lutheran at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. DiMaria said it’s a challenge to play a team twice in a few days like many 5A league games have been scheduled this year.

The Wolves’ results last week proved his point. They lost to Centennial 7-6 on April 17 at home, and two days later rolled to a 13-2 road win.

“It’s going to be tough to beat a team like that twice,” DiMaria said. “But if we keep knowing our identity, I think we’ll be OK.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.