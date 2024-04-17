Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Faith Lutheran’s Rouselle Shepard

Faith Lutheran sophomore Rouselle Shepard had five RBIs in a win over Las Vegas High on Friday to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (7) runs to home base during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Faith Lutheran baseball infielder/outfielder Rouselle Shepard said his main goal this year is to win a state championship.

The sophomore helped show the Crusaders, who are No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, are title-worthy last week.

Shepard went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a home run in Faith Lutheran’s 12-10 road win over then No. 1-ranked Las Vegas High on Friday. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“I would say that my approach was working well during the game against Las Vegas,” Shepard said. “I stayed within myself and trusted my abilities.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: What gives you confidence you can win a state title?

Shepard: The season has been going great. Our team chemistry is really good. We have gotten off to a hot start and are looking forward to continuing to play well.

NP: What led to your team’s four wins last week?

Shepard: It feels great to come out of last week 4-0. It is a great testament to our hard work and preparation in practice every day. We did not over(look) any opponent and did our best to stay in the moment and play pitch to pitch.

NP: Is there an MLB player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Shepard: An MLB player I look up to is shortstop Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets. I look up to Lindor because of the way he plays the game. He has fun, is always smiling and plays with swag and energy.

NP: Do you listen to any music before a game?

Shepard: My pregame playlist has a lot of Drake, Gunna, and Lil Baby on it.

