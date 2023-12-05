Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Spring Valley’s Mia Ervin

Spring Valley junior Mia Ervin scored 26 points to lead the Grizzlies to a win over Arbor View on Friday, earning her Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Spring Valley's high Mia Ervin (1) penetrates between Faith Lutheran's Sami Monighetti (1) and Tamiah Harrison (4) during the second half of girls class 5A Southern Region quarterfinal game at Fifth Lutheran High School, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. Faith Lutheran won 70-44. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Spring Valley’s girls basketball team is 4-0 entering Tuesday, with junior guard Mia Ervin giving the Grizzlies an offensive spark during their perfect start.

Ervin scored 26 points as Spring Valley held on for a 55-52 win over Arbor View on Friday. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“We stuck to the game plan our coaches gave us and we closed the game at the end,” Ervin said. “It was a tight game but we came together and closed it out.”

Ervin added a team-high 16 points in a 67-18 win over Durango on Nov. 29.

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a basketball player you look up to?

Ervin: “A’ja Wilson and Donovan Mitchell. I love the way Donovan Mitchell (plays), his game style. He can hoop and he doesn’t care what other people think about him. And A’ja, she’s a dog and just really nice, too.”

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your basketball career thus far?

Ervin: “It’s to have an opportunity to meet new people all the time and be able to travel all around, meet new coaches and players and … being able to be in a different environment. I would say Chicago (was my favorite place to play). I like Chicago.”

NP: Do you listen to any music before the game?

Ervin: “Throughout the day I listen to gospel music. Right before the game I usually listen to hype music, like Rod Wave, Lil Baby and artists like that.”

NP: If you weren’t playing basketball, what sport would you probably play?

Ervin: “I’d probably try flag football or track. In track, you have to have a different mindset to be good at what you’re doing, and flag football is just for fun.”

