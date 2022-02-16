Top-seeded Centennial girls roll past Faith Lutheran

Asani Ceaser and Kaniya Boyd scored 14 points apiece, and Centennial began its run for a seventh straight state basketball title with a decisive win Tuesday.

Spring Valley forward Briana Green (33) is fouled by Bishop Gorman forward Shaolin Cooper (24) and Bishop Gorman forward Kira Williams (35) in the first half during a Class 5A Southern Region girls basketball tournament game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The top-seeded Centennial girls wasted no time in asserting its dominance over No. 8 Faith Lutheran on Tuesday.

Asani Ceaser and Kaniya Boyd scored 14 points apiece, and the Bulldogs began their run for a seventh straight state basketball championship with an 80-25 home win in the Class 5A Southern League quarterfinals.

Centennial (13-3), which outscored the Crusaders 45-10 in the first half, will host No. 4 Desert Oasis in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Leah Mitchell led Faith Lutheran (11-10) with nine points.

No. 4 Desert Oasis 62, No. 5 Shadow Ridge 45 — The 2020 state runner-up Diamondbacks advanced with a home win.

Desert Oasis (15-7), which won its third straight game, will travel to No. 1 Centennial at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Shadow Ridge finishes 18-7.

No. 2 Liberty 63, No. 7 Coronado 24 — At Liberty, Ali’a Matavao had 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Patriots.

Isabella Jaramillo had 12 points, three steals and two assists for Liberty (18-1), which will host No. 6 Spring Valley in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Coronado finishes 11-10.

Class 4A

No. 3M Silverado 64, No. 3S Mojave 45 — At Mojave, Ashley Saxton had 29 points, 10 steals and six rebounds, and the Skyhawks outscored the Rattlers 29-15 in the fourth quarter.

Victoria Leal had 16 points, seven assists and seven steals for Silverado (12-12), which will meet No. 1D Clark in the state quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mojave finishes 4-13.

No. 2S Palo Verde 57, No. 4D Valley 40 — At Palo Verde, Halle McKnight scored 21 points and Seren Nebres 18, and the Panthers doubled up the Vikings 38-19 in the second half.

Palo Verde (14-9) will meet No. 2M Arbor View at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Valley finishes 7-9.

No. 4M Durango 38, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 32 — At Cimarron-Memorial, the Traiblazers avenged two early-season losses to the Spartans.

Durango will travel to No. 1S Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cimarron-Memorial finishes 11-10.

No. 4S Cheyenne 46, No. 2D Rancho 41 — At Rancho, the Desert Shields picked up the road win to advance.

Cheyenne (7-10) will play at No. 1D Desert Pines at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rancho finishes 9-10.

Class 3A

Three of the four home teams won their Southern Region quarterfinal games.

No. 1D Moapa Valley defeated No. 8 Coral Academy 43-23; No. 1M Pahrump Valley routed No. 7 Tech 56-16; and No. 2D Virgin Valley beat No. 6 SLAM Nevada 46-32.

The only road win came from No. 5 Somerset Losee, which rolled past No. 2M Boulder City 50-32.

Moapa Valley will host Somerset Losee in the semifinals, and Pahrump Valley hosts Virgin Valley. Both games will be played at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

