Top-seeded Centennial girls roll past Faith Lutheran
Asani Ceaser and Kaniya Boyd scored 14 points apiece, and Centennial began its run for a seventh straight state basketball title with a decisive win Tuesday.
The top-seeded Centennial girls wasted no time in asserting its dominance over No. 8 Faith Lutheran on Tuesday.
Asani Ceaser and Kaniya Boyd scored 14 points apiece, and the Bulldogs began their run for a seventh straight state basketball championship with an 80-25 home win in the Class 5A Southern League quarterfinals.
Centennial (13-3), which outscored the Crusaders 45-10 in the first half, will host No. 4 Desert Oasis in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Leah Mitchell led Faith Lutheran (11-10) with nine points.
No. 4 Desert Oasis 62, No. 5 Shadow Ridge 45 — The 2020 state runner-up Diamondbacks advanced with a home win.
Desert Oasis (15-7), which won its third straight game, will travel to No. 1 Centennial at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shadow Ridge finishes 18-7.
No. 2 Liberty 63, No. 7 Coronado 24 — At Liberty, Ali’a Matavao had 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Patriots.
Isabella Jaramillo had 12 points, three steals and two assists for Liberty (18-1), which will host No. 6 Spring Valley in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Coronado finishes 11-10.
Class 4A
No. 3M Silverado 64, No. 3S Mojave 45 — At Mojave, Ashley Saxton had 29 points, 10 steals and six rebounds, and the Skyhawks outscored the Rattlers 29-15 in the fourth quarter.
Victoria Leal had 16 points, seven assists and seven steals for Silverado (12-12), which will meet No. 1D Clark in the state quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mojave finishes 4-13.
No. 2S Palo Verde 57, No. 4D Valley 40 — At Palo Verde, Halle McKnight scored 21 points and Seren Nebres 18, and the Panthers doubled up the Vikings 38-19 in the second half.
Palo Verde (14-9) will meet No. 2M Arbor View at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Valley finishes 7-9.
No. 4M Durango 38, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 32 — At Cimarron-Memorial, the Traiblazers avenged two early-season losses to the Spartans.
Durango will travel to No. 1S Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cimarron-Memorial finishes 11-10.
No. 4S Cheyenne 46, No. 2D Rancho 41 — At Rancho, the Desert Shields picked up the road win to advance.
Cheyenne (7-10) will play at No. 1D Desert Pines at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rancho finishes 9-10.
Class 3A
Three of the four home teams won their Southern Region quarterfinal games.
No. 1D Moapa Valley defeated No. 8 Coral Academy 43-23; No. 1M Pahrump Valley routed No. 7 Tech 56-16; and No. 2D Virgin Valley beat No. 6 SLAM Nevada 46-32.
The only road win came from No. 5 Somerset Losee, which rolled past No. 2M Boulder City 50-32.
Moapa Valley will host Somerset Losee in the semifinals, and Pahrump Valley hosts Virgin Valley. Both games will be played at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.