54°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Girls Basketball

Top-seeded Centennial girls roll past Faith Lutheran

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2022 - 10:01 pm
 
Spring Valley forward Briana Green (33) is fouled by Bishop Gorman forward Shaolin Cooper (24) ...
Spring Valley forward Briana Green (33) is fouled by Bishop Gorman forward Shaolin Cooper (24) and Bishop Gorman forward Kira Williams (35) in the first half during a Class 5A Southern Region girls basketball tournament game on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The top-seeded Centennial girls wasted no time in asserting its dominance over No. 8 Faith Lutheran on Tuesday.

Asani Ceaser and Kaniya Boyd scored 14 points apiece, and the Bulldogs began their run for a seventh straight state basketball championship with an 80-25 home win in the Class 5A Southern League quarterfinals.

Centennial (13-3), which outscored the Crusaders 45-10 in the first half, will host No. 4 Desert Oasis in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Leah Mitchell led Faith Lutheran (11-10) with nine points.

No. 4 Desert Oasis 62, No. 5 Shadow Ridge 45 — The 2020 state runner-up Diamondbacks advanced with a home win.

Desert Oasis (15-7), which won its third straight game, will travel to No. 1 Centennial at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Shadow Ridge finishes 18-7.

No. 2 Liberty 63, No. 7 Coronado 24 — At Liberty, Ali’a Matavao had 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Patriots.

Isabella Jaramillo had 12 points, three steals and two assists for Liberty (18-1), which will host No. 6 Spring Valley in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Coronado finishes 11-10.

Class 4A

No. 3M Silverado 64, No. 3S Mojave 45 — At Mojave, Ashley Saxton had 29 points, 10 steals and six rebounds, and the Skyhawks outscored the Rattlers 29-15 in the fourth quarter.

Victoria Leal had 16 points, seven assists and seven steals for Silverado (12-12), which will meet No. 1D Clark in the state quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mojave finishes 4-13.

No. 2S Palo Verde 57, No. 4D Valley 40 — At Palo Verde, Halle McKnight scored 21 points and Seren Nebres 18, and the Panthers doubled up the Vikings 38-19 in the second half.

Palo Verde (14-9) will meet No. 2M Arbor View at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Valley finishes 7-9.

No. 4M Durango 38, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 32 — At Cimarron-Memorial, the Traiblazers avenged two early-season losses to the Spartans.

Durango will travel to No. 1S Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cimarron-Memorial finishes 11-10.

No. 4S Cheyenne 46, No. 2D Rancho 41 — At Rancho, the Desert Shields picked up the road win to advance.

Cheyenne (7-10) will play at No. 1D Desert Pines at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rancho finishes 9-10.

Class 3A

Three of the four home teams won their Southern Region quarterfinal games.

No. 1D Moapa Valley defeated No. 8 Coral Academy 43-23; No. 1M Pahrump Valley routed No. 7 Tech 56-16; and No. 2D Virgin Valley beat No. 6 SLAM Nevada 46-32.

The only road win came from No. 5 Somerset Losee, which rolled past No. 2M Boulder City 50-32.

Moapa Valley will host Somerset Losee in the semifinals, and Pahrump Valley hosts Virgin Valley. Both games will be played at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Coronado loosens up late, rallies to beat Canyon Springs — PHOTOS
Coronado loosens up late, rallies to beat Canyon Springs — PHOTOS
2
Bishop Gorman boys open state playoffs with win
Bishop Gorman boys open state playoffs with win
3
Centennial heavily favored again in girls basketball playoffs
Centennial heavily favored again in girls basketball playoffs
4
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
5
Friday’s best high school basketball performances
Friday’s best high school basketball performances
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bishop Gorman’s Darrion Williams (5) celebrates a win against Liberty while Liberty&#x20 ...
Southern Nevada boys, girls basketball rankings
By / RJ

The Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas and Somerset Losee boys remained No. 1 in the Southern Nevada rankings, while the Centennial, Las Vegas and Moapa Valley girls stayed on top.

Centennial girls basketball coach Karen Weitz is shown Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Valley High Sc ...
Top-ranked Centennial girls roll past Spring Valley
By Justin Lafferty Special to the / RJ

Centennial, the six-time defending state girls basketball champion, got 26 points from Kaniya Boyd and used a 16-0 run in the third quarter to put away Spring Valley.