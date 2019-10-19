Arbor View stops Faith Lutheran, 24-17, in Northwest battle

The Aggies relied on the fundamentals of their running game and two timely stops Friday night to secure a 24-17 home victory over rival Faith Lutheran.

Arbor View senior running back Daniel Mitchell (24) breaks a big run past Faith Lutheran junior defensive tackle Chris Baldwin (44) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View senior running back Jaedyn Jackson (11) cuts up field past Faith Lutheran junior defensive tackle Chris Baldwin (44) during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran junior quarterback Grant Wood (6) scrambles down the sideline during the first quarter of the Crusaders road game with Arbor View on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View senior running back Daniel Mitchell (24) celebrates with defensive line coach Corey Gaiter after Mitchell scored a touchdown during the first quarter of the Aggies home game with Faith Lutheran on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran senior wide receiver Peyton Thornton (14) makes a big catch and run past an Arbor View defender during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View sophomore running back D'Andre Washington (13) returns a kick past Faith Lutheran senior linebacker Zach Hyzak (42) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran junior running back Marcos Canales (9) cuts up field past Arbor View senior defensive back Nolan Weir (19) during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View senior running back Darius Williams (30) prays with teammates before the start of the Aggies home game with Faith Lutheran on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran senior wide receiver Riley Schwartz (2) fights for a deflected pass with Arbor View senior defensive back Darius Williams (30) during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View sophomore defensive back D'Andre Washington (13) leaps to try and make an interception during the second quarter of the Aggies home game with Faith Lutheran on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View senior running back Daniel Mitchell (24) cuts up field past Faith Lutheran sophomore linebacker Vaea Tangitau (34) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran junior running back Marcos Canales (9) spins past Arbor View senior defensive end Rickey Jones (14) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View senior running back Darius Williams (30) breaks down the sideline past Faith Lutheran senior defender Griffin Howell (3) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View senior running back Daniel Mitchell (24) cuts up field past Faith Lutheran senior linebacker Hunter Kaupiko (22) in the fourth quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View senior running back Justin Hausner (31) celebrates with teammate Hunter Litchford (52) after Hausner scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Aggies home game with Faith Lutheran on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View senior defensive back Nolan Weir (19) celebrates with teammates after a big defensive stop in the fourth quarter of the Aggies home game with Faith Lutheran on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Arbor View sophomore running back D'Andre Washington (13) returns a kick past Faith Lutheran senior linebacker Zach Hyzak (42) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Arbor View High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Amid the coaching and personnel changes within Arbor View’s football program, three staples remain.

The double-wing offense, a physical defense and a standing atop the rugged Northwest League.

The Aggies relied on the fundamentals of their running game and a pair of timely stops Friday night to secure a 24-17 home victory over rival Faith Lutheran. They seized the league tiebreaker and moved ahead of the Crusaders and Centennial, which snapped Arbor View’s 26-game league winning streak earlier this season.

“We wanted to put them down and show them that you’ve got to come through Arbor View (6-2, 3-1 Northwest),” Aggies senior running back Daniel Mitchell said after helping to hand Faith Lutheran (3-4, 2-1 Northwest) its first league loss. “You ain’t going to win.”

Arbor View is the five-time defending league champion, and still boasts a championship-caliber culture instilled by former coach Dan Barnson, who retired last offseason. He handed the reins to Matt Gerber, who continues coaching Barnson’s principles to a group of players accustomed to success.

Mitchell sprinted off right tackle for a 74-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and finished with 17 carries for 138 yards. Teammate Darius Williams also scored in the first quarter from 24 yards out and helped the Aggies build a 17-3 lead as their pass rush flustered Faith Lutheran junior quarterback Grant Wood.

“We pride ourselves on man coverage. We pride ourselves on trying to be the aggressor,” Gerber said.

Wood found a groove in the third quarter, though, and connected with sophomore wide receiver Keegan Bunn for a 47-yard touchdown. He completed long passes to senior Peyton Thornton and Bunn on the ensuing drive, allowing junior running back Marcos Canales to tie the game with a 9-yard run.

But Arbor View responded in the fourth quarter.

First with its defense. Then with its offense.

The Aggies turned the ball over on downs near the goal line, but forced a three-and-out to set up the game-winning touchdown — a 13-yard run by senior Justin Hausner with 2:35 to play. They added an extra defensive back for Faith Lutheran’s next possession, forced three incompletions and ran out the remainder of regulation.

“The kids were focused. They understood the importance of this game. It puts us in the driver’s seat to retain our title,” Gerber said. “Coach Barnson and the staff that I have here put years into it. When they say winning breeds winning, it does here at this school.”

Wood completed 8 of 22 passes for 244 yards and the lone touchdown to Bunn. Thornton had three receptions for 117 yards.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.