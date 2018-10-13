Basic stuffs Chaparral in 35-14 victory

Basic’s football team held host Chaparral to 23 rushing yards, and the Wolves claimed a dominating 35-14 win at Chaparral on Friday night.

(Thinkstock)

Hold the opposing offense in check, and good things tend to happen.

“Coming off last week, that was a tough loss for us, so I thought we came out here and bounced back well,” Basic head coach Jeff Cahill said. “They were pretty good on film against Green Valley, and it was nice to come out and play a good, complete game.”

The Wolves (3-3, 1-1 Southeast League) ran for 238 yards in the win, led by Dorian McAllister. The senior racked up 119 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. His second touchdown of the game, from 2 yards out, gave the guests a 28-0 advantage with 3:03 left in the first half.

McAllister started the scoring on a 3-yard run less than three minutes into the game.

“He has been dealing with (a bad) ankle all year, but he’s starting to get better and you can see it,” Cahill said.

Chris Rendor hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Paul Myro with 5:03 left in the third to push the distance to 35-0 and enact the running clock mercy rule. It didn’t run long.

Chaparral’s Jesus Casamayor returned the following kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown to get the Cowboys on the board.

Myro completed 13 of 24 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 8:50 left in the second quarter to increase the lead to 21-0.

The Cowboys (3-3, 1-2) scored for the only time on offense with 1:16 left when quarterback Iopu Tauili’ili ran in from 5 yards out. Tauili’ili completed 9 of 14 passes for 128 yards.

“They’re physical up front,” Chaparral head coach Don Willis said. “We got to get to where we match that physicality.”

The score sat at 7-0 late in the first quarter with Chaparral driving. A fumble thwarted the possession and the Wolves marched down the field to take a 14-0 lead on Myro’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Trace Evans.

It started a string of three straight Basic drives that resulted in touchdowns.

“We dug ourselves such a hole in the first half,” Willis said. “I felt like that second touchdown was a big let-down for us.”