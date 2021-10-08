Canyon Springs stops Palo Verde on final play to clinch win
Canyon Springs stopped Palo Verde on a last-second play to earn a 13-6 home victory Thursday night, its first in Class 5A Desert League play.
A battle of teams looking for their first Class 5A Desert League win came down to the final play Thursday night.
Palo Verde offense marched down the field, but the Canyon Springs defense was up to the challenge all night and thwarted the Panthers’ last-ditch effort — a pitch from Edward Rhambo to Paisley Nickelson that went for negative yardage in a 13-6 victory.
That wasn’t the only big play on the night for host Canyon Springs (4-3, 1-2).
Midway through the first quarter, Quay Willis connected with Dionn Whittaker for a 76-yard touchdown pass and give the Pioneers an early 6-0 lead. Whittaker was virtually uncovered streaking down the middle of the field. He caught Willis’ pass around the Palo Verde 30 and had a clear path to the end zone.
Another 76-yard TD for Canyon Springs, this one a run by Omarion Ireland, put the Pioneers up 13-0 with about nine minutes remaining in the half.
Later in the second quarter, the Panthers (3-4, 0-3) capitalized on a Pioneers miscue. Canyon Springs punter Luis Ortega fielded a high snap and was tackled at his own 28. Palo Verde took over, scoring on a short Paisley Nickelson touchdown run that cut the deficit to 13-6.
Just before halftime, the Pioneers drove down the field, thanks to a highlight-reel catch by Lackawanna Caston at the Panthers 20-yard line. However, a delay of game penalty led to the end of the half.
The Panthers entered the game without a true quarterback on the roster. With all three QBs injured, Rhambo, usually a wide receiver and defensive back, got the nod.
The Panthers didn’t throw the ball until the fourth quarter, but stayed in the game thanks Nickelson, who had 22 carries ran for 100 yards and a touchdown. Blair Thayer added 80 yards on 17 carries.
Willis finished 6-for-12 passing with 154 yards and a touchdown.