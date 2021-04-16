Centennial High football suspended after positive COVID test

Centennial was one of nine schools selected to participate in the CCSD football jamboree that will be held at Allegiant Stadium, but that is now in jeopardy.

Centennial senior Jordan Smith (1) looks for a hole in the first quarter during their Class 4A state football championship game against Liberty on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Centennial High football team has suspended all team activities because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Centennial was one of nine schools selected to participate in the Clark County School District football jamboree that will be held April 23 and 24 at Allegiant Stadium, but that is in jeopardy.

CCSD sent an email to parents of Centennial football players Thursday, informing them of the situation.

“Today, we were informed an individual from Centennial High School who has been part of sports activities on campus has tested positive for COVID-19,” the CCSD email said. “The football program has to halt practices for 10 days, because of COVID-19 safety protocols.”

A call to Centennial coach Dustin Forshee on Friday morning seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Centennial is the second team this week to suspend team activities. Coronado High was informed of a positive test in its program Tuesday night and forced to shut down for 10 days.

