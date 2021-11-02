Clark removed from Class 4A football playoffs

Clark has been removed from the Class 4A football playoffs for use of an ineligible player in last week’s 30-0 win over Spring Valley.

Spring Valley will take its place and travel to meet Silverado at 6 p.m. Friday.

This is the second straight season a team has been removed from the playoffs after a first-round win. Canyon Springs beat Arbor View in the first round of the playoffs in 2019, only to be disqualified after it was determined it had used an ineligible player.

Arbor View was reinstated but lost to Desert Pines the following week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

