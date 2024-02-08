Over 40 local football players sign on national signing day — LIST

High school football players from 14 high schools signed their national letter of intent to play in college. Athletes in other sports signed as well.

Desert Pines running back Greg Burrell (5) breaks for the end zone during overtime of a high school football game against Arbor View at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

More than 40 high school football players from across Southern Nevada signed their national letter of intent to play in college Wednesday.

Among the notable signees were Desert Pines running back Greg Burrell and cornerback Jaylen Allen, who signed with UNLV. Faith Lutheran tight end Cade Keith signed with Texas Christian.

Several athletes from other sports also signed.

Here is a list of Southern Nevada football signees (football unless noted otherwise):

Bishop Gorman

— Aidan Younce, OL, Concordia University Ann Arbor (Michigan)

— Marco Coleman, DB, Holy Cross

— Razzaq Thomas-McDade, DL/LB, Concordia University Ann Arbor (Michigan)

— Jacob Norcross, OL, Kennesaw State

— Jordan Avila-Vera, OL, Southern Oregon

Canyon Springs

— Reggie Armstead, WR, Tennessee Valley (Alabama)

— Bradin Miles, DB, Alfred (New York)

— Kion Thomas, DE, Minot State (North Dakota)

Coronado

— Ryan Harden, LB, Northwestern Oklahoma

Desert Pines

— Jaylen Allen, CB, UNLV

— Elisha Banks, DB/LB, Allegheny College (Pennsylvania)

— Greg Burrell, RB, UNLV

— Niqel Junor, RB/WR, Snow College (Utah)

— Tyrik Simeus, WR/DB, Snow College (Utah)

— Tyler Stewart, DT, Adams State (Colorado)

— Damari Washington, CB, Portland State

Durango

— Ethan Hernandez, DB, Dordt (Iowa)

— Joshua Jenkins, RB/LB, Ottawa (Arizona)

— Jon Quire, OL, McPherson College (Kansas)

— Keimarion Taylor, RB, Los Angeles Valley College (California)

Faith Lutheran

— Cade Keith, TE, Texas Christian

— Wandley Wilson, RB/CB, Western Colorado

Lake Mead Academy

— Jaylen Hardy, WR, Concordia University (Minnesota)

— Braeden Hauf, WR/CB, Concordia University Ann Arbor (Michigan)

— Caleb King, DL, Concordia University Ann Arbor (Michigan)

— Zachary Young, LB, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Las Vegas High

— Treshawn Bush, ATH, Snow College (Utah)

— Emanuel Escamilla, DL, Mayville State (North Dakota)

— Manu Jack, LB, Mayville State (North Dakota)

— Karlos Rayford, OL, Utah Tech

— Josh Troiano, LB, Mayville State (North Dakota)

Mater East

— Brian Fowler, OL/LB, Arizona Christian

— Micah Hill, ATH, Southern Oregon

— Dylan Taylor, OL, Southern Oregon

Palo Verde

— Furious Hoskins, WR/FS, Utah Tech

Shadow Ridge

— Coen Coloma, ATH, Southern Oregon

— James Hadley, LB, Southern Oregon

Spring Valley

— Lance Carabell, DB, St. George (Utah) Junior College

— Tipsone Manu III, RB, Minot State (North Dakota)

— Ezekiel Olie, QB, St. George (Utah) Junior College

The Meadows

— Evan Baalbaky, LB, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota)

Virgin Valley

— Gunner Cortez, QB, Lincoln University (Calif.)

— Conner Pearson, DL, McPherson College (Kansas)

OTHER SPORTS

Faith Lutheran

— Gregory Wright, Arizona Christian (men’s soccer)

Legacy

— Allyson Ruschmann, Concordia University (women’s soccer)

Liberty

— Kaylee Daniel, Houston (track and field)

Palo Verde

— Meli Coats, Colorado College (women’s soccer)

— Henri Kettner, Rhodes College (Tennessee) (men’s soccer)

— Carson Dennis, Lake Tahoe College (men’s soccer)

