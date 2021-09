Class 4A football rankings: No. 1 Silverado coming off bye week

No. 1 Silverado was off last week, and No. 2 Shadow Ridge held off Durango. No. 3 Coronado, No. 4 Desert Oasis and new No. 5 Clark posted impressive wins.

Shadow Ridge High School's Dylan Wood (28) keeps a ball away from Silverado High School's Shyne Johnson (4) during the second half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 4A rankings

1. Silverado (2-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (2-1)

3. Coronado (1-0)

4. Desert Oasis (2-0)

5. Clark (2-0)

Around 4A: Silverado had last week off and will return to action on the road against Sierra Vista. … Jaquieze Holland has 548 yards rushing for Shadow Ridge in three games and faces a tough Palo Verde defense Friday. … Coronado didn’t disappoint in its opener, a 51-14 win over Cimarron-Memorial. The Cougars will host Henderson rival Green Valley on Friday. … Desert Oasis quarterback Tyler Stott threw for five touchdowns last week against Sierra Vista and will look for an encore against a Bonanza defense that gave up 56 points to Basic. … Clark has outscored its first two opponents 93-0. Do-it-all athlete D’On Williams has scored seven touchdowns — four rushing, two receiving and one on an interception return.

