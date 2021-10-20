Class 4A football rankings: No. 1 Silverado continues domination

Silverado, which has shut out its last two opponents, will host Desert Oasis on Friday. The winner will claim the Class 4A Desert League title.

Silverado High School's Caden Harris (22) carries a ball against Coronado High School's Ryan Harden (54) during the second quarter of a football game at Silverado High School, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 4A rankings

1. Silverado (8-0)

2. Coronado (5-2)

3. Las Vegas (5-3)

4. Shadow Ridge (6-2)

5. Desert Oasis (7-1)

Around 4A: Silverado has shut out its last two opponents, including a 60-0 win over Sunrise Mountain last week. … The Skyhawks host Desert Oasis on Friday, with the winner claiming the Desert League title. … Coronado would claim the Sky League title by beating Sierra Vista on Thursday after defeating Spring Valley 46-6 last week. … Las Vegas clinched the Mountain League title by edging Durango 10-7, moving its record against 4A foes to 5-0. The Wildcats finish the regular season Friday at Del Sol. … Shadow Ridge is in position to win the Sky League should Coronado stumble against Sierra Vista, but needs to defeat visiting Spring Valley. … Desert Oasis has allowed 93 points in the last three weeks, all wins because of a potent offense. The Diamondbacks will need both sides of the ball at their best to defeat Silverado.

