Class 4A football rankings: No. 1 Silverado continues domination

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2021 - 2:05 pm
 
Silverado High School's Caden Harris (22) carries a ball against Coronado High School's Ryan Harden (54) during the second quarter of a football game at Silverado High School, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 4A rankings

1. Silverado (8-0)

2. Coronado (5-2)

3. Las Vegas (5-3)

4. Shadow Ridge (6-2)

5. Desert Oasis (7-1)

Around 4A: Silverado has shut out its last two opponents, including a 60-0 win over Sunrise Mountain last week. … The Skyhawks host Desert Oasis on Friday, with the winner claiming the Desert League title. … Coronado would claim the Sky League title by beating Sierra Vista on Thursday after defeating Spring Valley 46-6 last week. … Las Vegas clinched the Mountain League title by edging Durango 10-7, moving its record against 4A foes to 5-0. The Wildcats finish the regular season Friday at Del Sol. … Shadow Ridge is in position to win the Sky League should Coronado stumble against Sierra Vista, but needs to defeat visiting Spring Valley. … Desert Oasis has allowed 93 points in the last three weeks, all wins because of a potent offense. The Diamondbacks will need both sides of the ball at their best to defeat Silverado.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

