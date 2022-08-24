99°F
Class 4A football rankings: No. 1 Silverado dominant in opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2022 - 1:41 pm
 
Silverado High School's Donavyn Pellot (2) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Centennial ...
Silverado High School's Donavyn Pellot (2) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Centennial High School's Tremaine Joiner (12) cannot stop him during the first half of a football game, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Class 4A rankings

1. Silverado (1-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (1-0)

3. Coronado (1-0)

4. Basic (1-0)

5. Las Vegas (0-0)

Around 4A: Silverado opened with a 57-7 domination of 5A Centennial and is off this week. … Shadow Ridge opened with a 36-7 win over Durango and will play at Arbor View and its stingy defense that shut out Snow Canyon (Utah) last week. … Coronado put Cimarron-Memorial away 26-8 and will host Clark this week. … Basic struggled with Desert Oasis in a 14-0 win and will host Centennial on Friday. … Las Vegas opened with a bye and will host Pine Creek (Colorado) on Friday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

