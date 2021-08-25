104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Football

Class 4A football rankings: Shadow Ridge runs to top spot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 1:30 pm
 
Desert Oasis celebrates a win against Spring Valley, including linebacker Tristan Pope (66) dur ...
Desert Oasis celebrates a win against Spring Valley, including linebacker Tristan Pope (66) during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Spring Valley 9-8. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada Class 4A football rankings

1. Shadow Ridge (1-0)

2. Silverado (1-0)

3. Coronado (0-0)

4. Las Vegas (1-0)

5. Desert Oasis (1-0)

Around 4A: The top spot will begin to sort itself out this week when Shadow Ridge travels to meet Silverado in what promises to be a physical encounter between two run-based teams. Both picked up impressive wins last week, with Shadow Ridge beating 5A Centennial 31-22 and Silverado downing Durango 42-6. … Coronado opens against Basic this week with high hopes because of its talented offensive skill players and defensive front … Las Vegas meets old 4A Northeast foe Legacy, now a 5A team, after rolling past Sierra Vista 32-7 in freshman quarterback Elijah Espinoza’s debut. … Desert Oasis edged Spring Valley 9-8 in its opener, but its offense should get rolling with senior quarterback Tyler Stott at the helm. Its game this week against Del Sol has been canceled.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos
Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos
2
CARTOONS: COVID science vs. Internet opinion
CARTOONS: COVID science vs. Internet opinion
3
Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit
Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit
4
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
5
CARTOON: The Taliban’s new secretary
CARTOON: The Taliban’s new secretary
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock
3 high school football games canceled
By / RJ

A Nevada Interscholastic Association spokesman said several high school games have been canceled for various reasons, including COVID concerns, brush fires and a shortage of players.