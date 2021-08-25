Class 4A football rankings: Shadow Ridge runs to top spot

Desert Oasis celebrates a win against Spring Valley, including linebacker Tristan Pope (66) during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Spring Valley 9-8. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada Class 4A football rankings

1. Shadow Ridge (1-0)

2. Silverado (1-0)

3. Coronado (0-0)

4. Las Vegas (1-0)

5. Desert Oasis (1-0)

Around 4A: The top spot will begin to sort itself out this week when Shadow Ridge travels to meet Silverado in what promises to be a physical encounter between two run-based teams. Both picked up impressive wins last week, with Shadow Ridge beating 5A Centennial 31-22 and Silverado downing Durango 42-6. … Coronado opens against Basic this week with high hopes because of its talented offensive skill players and defensive front … Las Vegas meets old 4A Northeast foe Legacy, now a 5A team, after rolling past Sierra Vista 32-7 in freshman quarterback Elijah Espinoza’s debut. … Desert Oasis edged Spring Valley 9-8 in its opener, but its offense should get rolling with senior quarterback Tyler Stott at the helm. Its game this week against Del Sol has been canceled.

