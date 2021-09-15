Class 4A football rankings: Silverado rolls despite shaky offense

Silverado struggled offensively against Sierra Vista but still cruised to a 36-7 win. The Skyhawks host No. 5 Coronado, and No. 2 Shadow Ridge welcomes No. 3 Desert Oasis.

Silverado High School's Jaden Thrower (5) is tackled by Shadow Ridge High School's Dylan Wood (28) during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, as Shadow Ridge High School's Enius Young (58) and Shadow Ridge High School's Mason White (5) look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 4A football rankings

1. Silverado (3-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (2-1)

3. Desert Oasis (3-0)

4. Clark (3-0)

5. Coronado (1-1)

Around 4A: Silverado wasn’t sharp offensively, but Donavyn Pellot’s two interception returns for touchdowns helped it defeat Sierra Vista 36-7. … Shadow Ridge had its game against Palo Verde canceled last week and hosts Desert Oasis this week in a contrast of styles. Desert Pines quarterback Tyler Stott threw seven touchdown passes in a 51-12 win over Bonanza last week. Shadow Ridge won’t throw seven passes in a game if it can avoid it. … Clark, which hosts Spring Valley, continued its dominating ways with a 34-6 win over Cimarron-Memorial and has outscored its three opponents 127-6. … Coronado gets a chance to make a statement on the road against Silverado after a 35-14 loss to Class 5A Green Valley.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.