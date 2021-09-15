Class 4A football rankings: Silverado rolls despite shaky offense
Silverado struggled offensively against Sierra Vista but still cruised to a 36-7 win. The Skyhawks host No. 5 Coronado, and No. 2 Shadow Ridge welcomes No. 3 Desert Oasis.
Southern Nevada Class 4A football rankings
1. Silverado (3-0)
2. Shadow Ridge (2-1)
3. Desert Oasis (3-0)
4. Clark (3-0)
5. Coronado (1-1)
Around 4A: Silverado wasn’t sharp offensively, but Donavyn Pellot’s two interception returns for touchdowns helped it defeat Sierra Vista 36-7. … Shadow Ridge had its game against Palo Verde canceled last week and hosts Desert Oasis this week in a contrast of styles. Desert Pines quarterback Tyler Stott threw seven touchdown passes in a 51-12 win over Bonanza last week. Shadow Ridge won’t throw seven passes in a game if it can avoid it. … Clark, which hosts Spring Valley, continued its dominating ways with a 34-6 win over Cimarron-Memorial and has outscored its three opponents 127-6. … Coronado gets a chance to make a statement on the road against Silverado after a 35-14 loss to Class 5A Green Valley.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.