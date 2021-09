Class 4A football rankings: Silverado soars to No. 1

Silverado takes over the No. 1 spot in the Review-Journal’s Southern Nevada Class 4A football rankings after bumping off former No. 1 Shadow Ridge 50-29.

Silverado High School quarterback Brandon Tunnell (11) throws a pass during the second half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, as Shadow Ridge High School's Devon Woods (20) tries to stop him. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 4A football rankings

1. Silverado (2-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (1-1)

3. Coronado (0-0)

4. Desert Oasis (1-0)

5. Las Vegas (1-1)

Around 4A: Silverado made a clear statement to the rest of 4A last week with a 50-29 win over Shadow Ridge behind 259 yards and three touchdowns passing from Brandon Tunnell. … Coronado’s opener against Basic was canceled. The Cougars are scheduled for a road game against Cimarron-Memorial on Friday … Desert Oasis’ 9-8 win in its opener looks stronger after Spring Valley blanked Cimarron-Memorial 25-0. The Diamondbacks host Sierra Vista on Friday … Las Vegas was stunned 8-7 by 5A Legacy on a fourth-quarter punt return and 2-point conversion. It doesn’t get easier this week for the Wildcats, who will host 5A No. 5 Arbor View.

