Class 4A football rankings: Sky League powers to meet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 3:39 pm
 
Silverado High School's players run out to the field before the start of a football game against Coronado High School at Silverado High School, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 4A rankings

1. Silverado (6-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (4-1)

3. Las Vegas (4-2)

4. Desert Oasis (5-1)

5. Coronado (3-2)

Around 4A: Silverado continues to dominate, having outscored its opponents 280-74 in six games. The Skyhawks hit the road to face Cheyenne on Friday. … Shadow Ridge blew out Bonanza 64-3 last week and goes on the road to meet Coronado in a battle of the two 2-0 teams in the Sky League on Friday. … Las Vegas, which appears to have cleared the two biggest hurdles to a 4A Mountain League title with wins over Clark and Basic, will step out of league play to host 5A Desert Pines on Friday. … Desert Oasis survived missing about half of its team in a 42-39 win over Chaparral last week and goes on the road to meet Cimarron-Memorial on Friday. … Coronado has outscored its two Sky League foes Bonanza and Mojave by a combined total of 115-0.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

