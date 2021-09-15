Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman goes for nonleague sweep

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 7 nationally by USA Today, will play at No. 24 Hamilton (Arizona) in an attempt to go 4-0 against its out-of-state opponents.

Bishop Gorman's Zion Branch (5) is tackled by Lone Peak's Spencer Fotu (7) after a run in the second quarter of a football at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (3-0)

2. Liberty (3-1)

3. Desert Pines (2-0)

4. Arbor View (3-1)

5. Palo Verde (2-1)

Around 5A: Gorman, ranked No. 7 nationally by USA Today, plays at No. 24 Hamilton (Arizona) in an attempt to sweep its four out-of-state games after beating Lone Peak (Utah) 35-7. … Liberty stays at No. 2 in the Review-Journal rankings despite a 49-7 loss to No. 1 Mater Dei (California). The Patriots close nonleague play by hosting Legacy. … Desert Pines held on to defeat Orem (Utah) in a 53-42 shootout and will go on the road to meet an Arbor View team that shut out its past two opponents in Las Vegas and Centennial. … Palo Verde hopes to get back to work on the road against Basic after last week’s game against Shadow Ridge was canceled.

