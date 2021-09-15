Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman goes for nonleague sweep
Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 7 nationally by USA Today, will play at No. 24 Hamilton (Arizona) in an attempt to go 4-0 against its out-of-state opponents.
Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings
1. Bishop Gorman (3-0)
2. Liberty (3-1)
3. Desert Pines (2-0)
4. Arbor View (3-1)
5. Palo Verde (2-1)
Around 5A: Gorman, ranked No. 7 nationally by USA Today, plays at No. 24 Hamilton (Arizona) in an attempt to sweep its four out-of-state games after beating Lone Peak (Utah) 35-7. … Liberty stays at No. 2 in the Review-Journal rankings despite a 49-7 loss to No. 1 Mater Dei (California). The Patriots close nonleague play by hosting Legacy. … Desert Pines held on to defeat Orem (Utah) in a 53-42 shootout and will go on the road to meet an Arbor View team that shut out its past two opponents in Las Vegas and Centennial. … Palo Verde hopes to get back to work on the road against Basic after last week’s game against Shadow Ridge was canceled.
