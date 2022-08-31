Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman still No. 1
Bishop Gorman remained No. 1 in the Southern Nevada football rankings after a loss to defending national champion Mater Dei (California).
Southern Nevada football rankings
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (1-1)
2. Liberty (1-1)
3. Arbor View (2-0)
4. Desert Pines (1-1)
5. Green Valley (0-1)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman played defending national champion Mater Dei (California) to the wire in a 24-21 loss and will try to rebound with a trip to Hawaii to meet St. Louis. … Liberty will try to shake off a 20-19 loss to Lone Peak (Utah) in a Saturday matinee against Pittsburg (California). … Arbor View shut down the Shadow Ridge triple option in a 38-6 win and will have a bye this week after games against two opponents were canceled. … Desert Pines cruised past Canyon Springs 42-0 in a Class 5A game and hosts another 5A team from North Las Vegas in Legacy on Friday. … Green Valley lost to Palos Verdes (California) 38-24 in its opener last week and will welcome another California team in Sierra Canyon on Friday.
