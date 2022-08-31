108°F
Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman still No. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 2:09 pm
 
Mater Dei's wide receiver Jordan Onovughe (14) runs through Bishop Gorman defends during the se ...
Mater Dei's wide receiver Jordan Onovughe (14) runs through Bishop Gorman defends during the second half of a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mater Dei won 24-21. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (1-1)

2. Liberty (1-1)

3. Arbor View (2-0)

4. Desert Pines (1-1)

5. Green Valley (0-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman played defending national champion Mater Dei (California) to the wire in a 24-21 loss and will try to rebound with a trip to Hawaii to meet St. Louis. … Liberty will try to shake off a 20-19 loss to Lone Peak (Utah) in a Saturday matinee against Pittsburg (California). … Arbor View shut down the Shadow Ridge triple option in a 38-6 win and will have a bye this week after games against two opponents were canceled. … Desert Pines cruised past Canyon Springs 42-0 in a Class 5A game and hosts another 5A team from North Las Vegas in Legacy on Friday. … Green Valley lost to Palos Verdes (California) 38-24 in its opener last week and will welcome another California team in Sierra Canyon on Friday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

