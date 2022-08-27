Desert Pines rides defense, 2nd-quarter barrage — PHOTOS

Desert Pines scored five touchdowns in the final 6:48 of the first half to break open the game, and Canyon Springs finished with minus-30 yards of offense.

Five players scored touchdowns four different ways in the final 6:48 of the second quarter, turning a scoreless game into a Desert Pines rout.

But that barrage — a long run, an interception return, two punt returns and a long pass — wasn’t the most impressive part of the Jaguars’ 42-0 victory over visiting Canyon Springs on Friday night.

The Jaguars (1-1) dominated the line of scrimmage, registering 10 sacks that helped cause Canyon Springs (1-1) to finish with minus-30 yards of offense. Desert Pines was so relentless that it even blitzed on third-and-21 at one point and, of course, recorded the sack.

“They’re a very young team,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said of the Pioneers. “We knew we were older and more experienced. We’re a senior-based defense, so we knew we were going to be able to be more physical than their offense.”

Even with the domination, Rodriguez resembled anything but the winning coach. He berated his team after the game, and the outcome would have been even more one-sided had Desert Pines not committed a boatload of penalties and other mistakes. The Jaguars cost themselves points on the game’s opening drive with five penalties for 59 yards.

“No, I’m not happy,” Rodriguez said. “I think we played sloppy, and there’s a lot of work to do to play like a team. We didn’t play like a team today.”

No matter, the game was effectively over after the five-touchdown burst in the second quarter.

It began with quarterback Marquis Roby’s 20-yard touchdown run, and 30 seconds later Darius McClendon jumped an out route for a 40-yard interception return.

“We were in cover-2, and I knew I had to read (the receiver),” McClendon said. “I broke on it and made a play on the ball.”

That touchdown was followed by consecutive punt returns for TDs — Isaiah Rubin from 49 yards and Treyshaun Jackson from 46 that ended any remaining doubts.

Desert Pines got the ball once more before the end of the first half, and Roby promptly completed a 29-yard TD pass to Massiah Mingo with 10 seconds remaining.

Just like that, 0-0 to 35-0.

The second half was played under a running clock.

“Our morale dropped a little bit, and it showed,” Canyon Springs coach Quincy Burts said of the scoring outburst. “Our youth showed. That’s what it was tonight. Our youth showed up front. They controlled the game up front, and that’s where the ballgame was won.”

