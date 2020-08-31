Ex-Bishop Gorman football star released from Ohio hospital

Former Bishop Gorman High School defensive lineman Haskell Garrett, a senior at Ohio State, was released from a hospital Monday after being shot early Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett runs a drill during Ohio State Buckeyes football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio. Garrett is expected to be released from the hospital after being shot in the face over the weekend, coach Ryan Day said. Day said in a statement that Garrett, who was hit by a bullet that passed through both of his cheeks, was expected to be released Monday.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle defensive tackle Haskell Garrett runs across the field during football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Garrett is expected to be released from the hospital after being shot in the face over the weekend, coach Ryan Day said. Day said in a statement that Garrett, who was hit by a bullet that passed through both of his cheeks, was expected to be released Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Garrett, a senior at Ohio State, was transported to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable condition after the shooting, which was reported at 12:28 a.m. Sunday.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day released a statement about the incident Monday.

“Haskell Garrett has been receiving excellent care at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center for the injuries he received on Sunday,” Day’s statement said. “On behalf of his family and this football program, we would like to thank all those who have been part of Haskell’s treatment, and we are grateful that he will be heading home today.

“We will continue to help him and his family any way we can to expedite his recovery.”

Columbus police said officers found a trail of blood and a shell casing at the scene. The officers followed the trail of blood about two blocks and found Garrett with a through-and-through gunshot wound in his cheek.

Police have not released information regarding a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Garrett was a four-star recruit in the class of 2017, according to ESPN. He has played in 33 games for the Buckeyes and had 10 tackles last season, including 2½ for loss.

Garrett is expected to be a key player in Ohio State’s defensive line rotation, but the season is on hold after the Big Ten decided to play in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

