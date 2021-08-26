Fielder’s Choices: Predicting high school football sure beats algebra

I’m back at home in my mom’s basement, predicting high school football games on my sister’s old laptop that still works pretty good, considering it only has Windows ME.

I’m back, high school sports fans.

In case you hadn’t noticed, there wasn’t much of a football season last year because everybody was holed up in their mom’s basement because of COVID. Or, if you’re like me, because that’s where you normally sleep because it beats paying rent.

But just to get my mom off my case, I decided because there were no high school games to predict in 2020 that I would get a life, or at least enroll in junior college.

Junior college was a lot harder than Mr. Hand’s history class in the movies.

Beginning algebra was totally bogus. And I knew I was in trouble when my guidance counselor signed me up for Critical Thinking 101, and it had nothing to do with guessing the point spread in the “Bone Game” between Las Vegas High and Rancho.

Needless to say, I flunked out.

So I’m back at home in my mom’s basement, predicting games on my sister’s old laptop that still works pretty good, considering it only has Windows ME. And my mom has been cutting me a fair amount of slack, except for the time I tried to come upstairs when company was over.

Here’s this week’s picks:

Shadow Ridge (1-0) at Silverado (1-0)

This game sort of reminds me of when Carly Rae Jepsen and Neon Trees came out around the same time when I was still in high school. Instead of liking what I’m hearing, I’m liking what I’m seeing from these two. Shadow Ridge beat Centennial 31-22 last week, and Centennial played in the last state championship game before I got quarantined in my mom’s basement. Silverado beat Durango 41-6. Since “Everybody Talks” about the possibility of this being sort of an early-season showdown, “Call Me Maybe.” (See what I did there?) Shadow Ridge by 7.

Chaparral (0-0) at Green Valley (1-0)

The Cowboys will be playing their first game, so this one is like x3 + 1 in junior college — it’s a little hard to figure out. Green Valley defeated Canyon Springs 39-6 on opening night. The Gators’ Damon Bischoff kicked three field goals, including a 54-yarder — farther than I can see with this new prescription in my glasses. Green Valley by 21.

Canyon Springs (0-1) at Liberty (1-0)

I kind of feel bad for Canyon Springs, because the Pioneers lost 39-6 to Green Valley last week, and Liberty beat Bishop Gorman the last time they played. Liberty came on strong to beat Arbor View 42-14 on opening night. Rich Muraco, the Patriots’ coach, said his team committed too many penalties and at times were more disorganized than my sock drawer. Still … Liberty by 42.

Foothill (0-0) at Desert Pines (1-0)

If Nevada high school football was like the Kentucky Derby, Bishop Gorman and Liberty would be 1 and 1A in that Daily Racing Form thing that helps you make bets. Desert Pines probably would be the next-best horse, the one with 10-1 odds or something like that. Foothill’s odds might be around 25-1. So … Desert Pines by 15.

Centennial (o-1) at Durango (0-1)

Centennial stubbed its toe against Shadow Ridge on opening night — it reminded me of when my sister left her roller skate on the basement stairs. But the Bulldogs were kind of fortunate to even put a team on the field because of their ongoing fight with the ’Rona. The 2019 state finalists should bounce back pretty easy provided there is a game on Friday. Centennial by 24.

Fielder is a Review-Journal correspondent during the high school sports season when he isn’t slacking off. He currently cannot be reached because his cellphone fell out of his pocket while he was skateboarding and the screen broke.