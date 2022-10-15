Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.
Friday’s results
Football
Top 5 performances
Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The junior completed six passes, but five went for touchdowns in a 70-0 victory over Palo Verde.
Greg Burrell, Desert Pines — The junior carried 10 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Cooper Glendon, The Meadows — The sophomore rushed 10 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-7 victory over White Pine.
Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The senior scored three touchdowns — rushing, receiving and on a punt return — in a 63-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Antoine Taylor, Basic — The junior had seven sacks — five in the first half — and a forced fumble in a 27-25 victory over Durango.
Girls soccer
Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Liberty.
Danica Key, Liberty — The junior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Shadow Ridge.
Girls volleyball
Marian Leavitt, Virgin Valley — The senior had 12 assists in a 2-1 victory over Amplus Academy and six assists in a 2-1 victory over Chaparral.
Hope Morley, Calvary Chapel — The senior had seven kills and five aces in a 2-0 victory over Laughlin and seven aces and five digs in a 2-0 win over Laughlin.
Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley — The sophomore had six kills and seven digs in a 2-1 victory over Amplus Academy and six kills in a 2-1 victory over Chaparral.
Cienna Soo, Calvary Chapel — The senior had 15 assists in a 2-0 victory over Laughlin and 15 assists and four aces in a 2-0 victory over Laughlin.
Scores
Football
Class 5A
Arbor View 48, Legacy 6
Bishop Gorman 70, Palo Verde 0
Desert Pines 49, Faith Lutheran 21
Foothill 43, Canyon Springs 7
Class 5A vs. 4A
Bishop Manogue 55, Las Vegas 14
Class 4A
Basic 27, Durango 25
Cimarron-Memorial 41, Chaparral 6
Coronado 21, Spring Valley 19
Shadow Ridge 49, Mojave 0
Sierra Vista 32, Bonanza 0
Silverado 63, Sunrise Mountain 0
Class 3A
Eldorado 14, Pahrump Valley 8
Moapa Valley 50, Somerset Losee 8
SLAM Nevada 68, Cadence 0
Virgin Valley 42, Western 0
Class 2A
The Meadows 49, White Pine 7
Class 1A
Spring Mountain 66, Word of Life 6
Girls soccer
Shadow Ridge 3, Liberty 3
Girls volleyball
Calvary Chapel d. Laughlin 25-10, 25-12 and 25-4, 25-7
Del Sol d. Valley 25-14, 25-8
Round Mountain d. Tonopah 25-15, 25-13, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12
Sandy Valley d. Indian Springs 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-13
Sky Pointe d. Del Sol 15-25, 25-23, 15-9
Virgin Valley d. Amplus Academy 24-26, 25-18, 15-12
Virgin Valley d. Chaparral 17-25, 25-18, 15-12
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.