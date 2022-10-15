Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.

Bishop Gorman's Jayden House (8) runs the ball during the first half of a football game against Palo Verde at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s results

Football

Top 5 performances

Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The junior completed six passes, but five went for touchdowns in a 70-0 victory over Palo Verde.

Greg Burrell, Desert Pines — The junior carried 10 times for 241 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Cooper Glendon, The Meadows — The sophomore rushed 10 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-7 victory over White Pine.

Donavyn Pellot, Silverado — The senior scored three touchdowns — rushing, receiving and on a punt return — in a 63-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Antoine Taylor, Basic — The junior had seven sacks — five in the first half — and a forced fumble in a 27-25 victory over Durango.

Girls soccer

Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Liberty.

Danica Key, Liberty — The junior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Shadow Ridge.

Girls volleyball

Marian Leavitt, Virgin Valley — The senior had 12 assists in a 2-1 victory over Amplus Academy and six assists in a 2-1 victory over Chaparral.

Hope Morley, Calvary Chapel — The senior had seven kills and five aces in a 2-0 victory over Laughlin and seven aces and five digs in a 2-0 win over Laughlin.

Sweden Smith, Virgin Valley — The sophomore had six kills and seven digs in a 2-1 victory over Amplus Academy and six kills in a 2-1 victory over Chaparral.

Cienna Soo, Calvary Chapel — The senior had 15 assists in a 2-0 victory over Laughlin and 15 assists and four aces in a 2-0 victory over Laughlin.

Scores

Football

Class 5A

Arbor View 48, Legacy 6

Bishop Gorman 70, Palo Verde 0

Desert Pines 49, Faith Lutheran 21

Foothill 43, Canyon Springs 7

Class 5A vs. 4A

Bishop Manogue 55, Las Vegas 14

Class 4A

Basic 27, Durango 25

Cimarron-Memorial 41, Chaparral 6

Coronado 21, Spring Valley 19

Shadow Ridge 49, Mojave 0

Sierra Vista 32, Bonanza 0

Silverado 63, Sunrise Mountain 0

Class 3A

Eldorado 14, Pahrump Valley 8

Moapa Valley 50, Somerset Losee 8

SLAM Nevada 68, Cadence 0

Virgin Valley 42, Western 0

Class 2A

The Meadows 49, White Pine 7

Class 1A

Spring Mountain 66, Word of Life 6

Girls soccer

Shadow Ridge 3, Liberty 3

Girls volleyball

Calvary Chapel d. Laughlin 25-10, 25-12 and 25-4, 25-7

Del Sol d. Valley 25-14, 25-8

Round Mountain d. Tonopah 25-15, 25-13, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12

Sandy Valley d. Indian Springs 25-20, 22-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-13

Sky Pointe d. Del Sol 15-25, 25-23, 15-9

Virgin Valley d. Amplus Academy 24-26, 25-18, 15-12

Virgin Valley d. Chaparral 17-25, 25-18, 15-12

