Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores
Top 5 football performances
Joshua Andrade, Coronado — The senior was 6-for-17 for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-21 win over Shadow Ridge.
Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines — The senior ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 38-0 win over Las Vegas.
Gage Davis, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 6-for-8 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 123 yards and one touchdown and had an interception on defense in a 42-0 win over Mineral County.
Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 18-for-24 for 364 yards and four touchdowns passing in a 43-6 win over Green Valley.
Alex Valle, Virgin Valley — The freshman had five sacks in a 38-6 win over Valley.
Friday’s scores
Class 5A
Bishop Gorman 62, Legacy 0
Faith Lutheran 41, Centennial 6
Liberty 43, Green Valley 6
Arbor View at Foothill, canceled
Class 5A vs. 4A
Desert Pines 38, Las Vegas 0
Class 4A
Durango 12, Basic 6 (2 OT)
Clark 42, Del Sol 0
Desert Oasis 24, Cimarron-Memorial 12
Coronado 25, Shadow Ridge 21
Sierra Vista 39, Mojave 12
Silverado 58, Cheyenne 0
Spring Valley 16, Bonanza 6
Class 3A
SLAM Nevada 31, Boulder City 19
Rancho 34, Eldorado 7
Moapa Valley 42, Western 0
Pahrump Valley 55, Pinecrest Cadence 0
Virgin Valley 38, Valley 6
Class 2A
Lake Mead 32, Calvary Chapel 3
The Meadows 13, Democracy Prep 12
White Pine 46, Laughlin 0
Class 1A
Pahranagat Valley 42, Mineral County 0
