Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action.

Liberty's Jayden Maiava (1) looks for an open pass in the first half of a football game against Green Valley at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Top 5 football performances

Joshua Andrade, Coronado — The senior was 6-for-17 for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-21 win over Shadow Ridge.

Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines — The senior ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 38-0 win over Las Vegas.

Gage Davis, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 6-for-8 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 123 yards and one touchdown and had an interception on defense in a 42-0 win over Mineral County.

Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 18-for-24 for 364 yards and four touchdowns passing in a 43-6 win over Green Valley.

Alex Valle, Virgin Valley — The freshman had five sacks in a 38-6 win over Valley.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Bishop Gorman 62, Legacy 0

Faith Lutheran 41, Centennial 6

Liberty 43, Green Valley 6

Arbor View at Foothill, canceled

Class 5A vs. 4A

Desert Pines 38, Las Vegas 0

Class 4A

Durango 12, Basic 6 (2 OT)

Clark 42, Del Sol 0

Desert Oasis 24, Cimarron-Memorial 12

Coronado 25, Shadow Ridge 21

Sierra Vista 39, Mojave 12

Silverado 58, Cheyenne 0

Spring Valley 16, Bonanza 6

Class 3A

SLAM Nevada 31, Boulder City 19

Rancho 34, Eldorado 7

Moapa Valley 42, Western 0

Pahrump Valley 55, Pinecrest Cadence 0

Virgin Valley 38, Valley 6

Class 2A

Lake Mead 32, Calvary Chapel 3

The Meadows 13, Democracy Prep 12

White Pine 46, Laughlin 0

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 42, Mineral County 0

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.