Friday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 10:50 pm
 
Liberty's Jayden Maiava (1) looks for an open pass in the first half of a football game against ...
Liberty's Jayden Maiava (1) looks for an open pass in the first half of a football game against Green Valley at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Top 5 football performances

Joshua Andrade, Coronado — The senior was 6-for-17 for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-21 win over Shadow Ridge.

Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines — The senior ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 38-0 win over Las Vegas.

Gage Davis, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 6-for-8 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 123 yards and one touchdown and had an interception on defense in a 42-0 win over Mineral County.

Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 18-for-24 for 364 yards and four touchdowns passing in a 43-6 win over Green Valley.

Alex Valle, Virgin Valley — The freshman had five sacks in a 38-6 win over Valley.

Friday’s scores

Class 5A

Bishop Gorman 62, Legacy 0

Faith Lutheran 41, Centennial 6

Liberty 43, Green Valley 6

Arbor View at Foothill, canceled

Class 5A vs. 4A

Desert Pines 38, Las Vegas 0

Class 4A

Durango 12, Basic 6 (2 OT)

Clark 42, Del Sol 0

Desert Oasis 24, Cimarron-Memorial 12

Coronado 25, Shadow Ridge 21

Sierra Vista 39, Mojave 12

Silverado 58, Cheyenne 0

Spring Valley 16, Bonanza 6

Class 3A

SLAM Nevada 31, Boulder City 19

Rancho 34, Eldorado 7

Moapa Valley 42, Western 0

Pahrump Valley 55, Pinecrest Cadence 0

Virgin Valley 38, Valley 6

Class 2A

Lake Mead 32, Calvary Chapel 3

The Meadows 13, Democracy Prep 12

White Pine 46, Laughlin 0

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 42, Mineral County 0

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

