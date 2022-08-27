Friday’s top 5 high school scores, football performances

Check out the top five performances and scores from Friday’s high school football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball action.

Mater Dei's wide receiver Jordan Onovughe (14) catches a touchdown pass as Bishop Gorman's defensive back Jeremiah Hughes (6) defends during the first quarter of a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Friday’s top high school sports performances:

Football

Andrew Bowen, Las Vegas — The senior had five catches for 109 yards in a 43-3 loss to Pine Creek (California).

Cale Breslin, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a 25-8 win over Legacy.

Makhai Donaldson, Arbor View — The junior ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-6 win over Shadow Ridge.

Nate Richter, Green Valley — The senior caught three touchdown passes and had three sacks in a 38-24 loss to Palos Verdes (California).

Toby Sayphone, Rancho — The junior ran for 64 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Cheyenne.

Boys soccer

Oscar Campos, Tech — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Lowry.

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 2-0 win over Elko.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored five goals in a 7-0 win over Las Vegas.

Liyah Elfberg, Tech — The freshman had one goal and one assist in a 3-1 win over Lowry.

Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The sophomore scored two goals in a 2-2 tie with Churchill County.

Girls volleyball

Evia Toone, Virgin Valley — The sophomore had six kills and 10 digs in a three-set win over North Tahoe.

Friday’s scores

Football

Class 5A

Desert Pines 42, Canyon Springs 0

Faith Lutheran 25, Legacy 8

Class 5A vs. 4A

Arbor View 38, Shadow Ridge 6

Basic 38, Centennial 14

Class 5A vs. Class 3A

Palo Verde 28, SLAM Nevada 27

Class 5A vs. out of state

Inglewood (California) 39, Foothill 0

Lone Peak (Utah) 20, Liberty 19

Mater Dei (California) 24, Bishop Gorman 21

Palos Verdes (California) 38, Green Valley 24

Class 4A

Coronado 50, Clark 0

Sunrise Mountain 44, Del Sol 28

Desert Oasis 55, Bonanza 0

Durango 25, Sierra Vista 12

Spring Valley 34, Cimarron-Memorial 14

Class 4A vs. 3A

Rancho 35, Cheyenne 0

Class 4A vs. out of state

Pine Creek (Colorado) 43, Las Vegas 3

Class 3A

Boulder City 60, Valley 0

Moapa Valley 40, Eldorado 7

Pahrump Valley 50, Western 8

Class 2A

Lincoln County 48, West Wendover 8

Class 2A vs. out of state

Judge Memorial (Utah) 20, Democracy Prep 12

The Meadows 37, Francis Parker (California) 28

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 54, Spring Mountain 14

Boys soccer

Eldorado 1, Sparks 0

Eldorado 5, Churchill County 1

Elko 2, Tech 1

Tech 4, Lowry 1

Girls soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 7, Las Vegas 0

Elko 2, Tech 1

Equipo Academy 2, Churchill County 2

North Tahoe 1, Equipo Academy 0

Pahrump Valley 2, Elko 0

Tech 3, Lowry 1

Girls volleyball

Carson d. Virgin Valley, 25-18, 25-20

Madison (San Antonio) d. Centennial, 25-12, 25-21

Sandy Valley d. Word of Life, 25-23, 25-18, 25-12

Smith Valley d. Pahrump Valley, 25-20, 25-10

Virgin Valley d. Carlin 25-15, 25-19

Virgin Valley d. North Tahoe, 24-25, 25-18, 15-5

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.