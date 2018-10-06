92°F
Football

Jarrett Zibert leads Valley to victory over Democracy Prep

By Mike James Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2018 - 12:20 am
 

Jarrett Zibert passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Valley to a 21-7 home win over Democracy Prep on Friday.

Zibert put the Vikings on the board on their first possession, hitting Keenan McNair for a 9-yard touchdown. Valley (4-4, 2-1 Class 3A Sunset League) then spent most of the second quarter executing a 99-yard drive that culminated in Zibert’s 3-yard plunge for a score.

Democracy Prep turned up the heat in the second half and began to control the game but couldn’t break through to the end zone. The Blue Knights (2-6, 1-2) then muffed a punt early in the fourth quarter, giving the ball back to Valley, which capitalized. Zibert hit a slant to Larry Perry for a 53-yard touchdown for Valley’s final score.

Valley compiled a 21-0 lead thanks to strong defense across the board, led by Seth Jarrett’s three interceptions. Democracy Prep finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter but ran out of time to complete the comeback.

Zibert threw for 166 yards for the Vikings, and E’Vontay Banks ran for 61 yards.

Democracy Prep got a fine all-around game from Keionte Scott, who had 78 receiving yards receiving, scored the Blue Knights’ touchdown in the fourth quarter, had interception and recovered a fumble.

