Kenny Sanchez won’t return as Bishop Gorman’s football coach
Kenny Sanchez was 65-8 in five seasons as Gorman’s football coach, leading the Gaels to four state championships and two mythical national titles.
Kenny Sanchez will not return as football coach at Bishop Gorman High School, according to sources close to the school.
Sanchez has been the Gaels’ coach since 2015 and compiled a 65-8 record in five seasons. Gorman won Class 4A state championships in each of Sanchez’s first four seasons, which ran their streak to 10, and mythical national championships in 2015 and 2016.
The Gaels had won 115 straight games against in-state opponents before losing to Liberty 30-24 in overtime in the 2019 Desert Region final.
Gorman is expected to make an official announcement Wednesday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
