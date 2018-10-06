Legacy scores early, often to down Eldorado

Elijah Alvarez’s long kickoff return led to a quick Jerry Martin rushing touchdown that propelled Legacy to a 33-7 win at Eldorado in a Northeast League game.

Legacy’s football team needed less than a minute to take control Friday.

Elijah Alvarez’s long kickoff return led to a quick Jerry Martin rushing touchdown that propelled the Longhorns to a 33-7 win at Eldorado in a Northeast League game.

Alvarez returned the opening kickoff 55 yards, and Martin cashed in with a 10-yard scoring run just 18 seconds into the game.

Legacy (3-4, 2-0 Northeast) didn’t stop.

Isaiah Sedillos’ 6-yard run with 3:25 left in the first quarter gave Legacy a 14-0 lead, and another Martin rushing score and Evan Olaes’ 4-yard TD pass to Cahill Laws late in the second quarter increased the margin to 28-7 at the half.

Olaes tossed a 47-yard scoring pass to Aaron Holloway in the fourth quarter to close the scoring. Olaes, a sophomore, completed 10 of 14 passes for 168 yards and the two touchdowns.

Martin rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries, and the Legacy defense sacked Eldorado quarterback Jalen Malone seven times.

Malone’s 6-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter was one of few bright spots for the Sundevils (1-5, 0-2).