Liberty’s Germie Bernard tops among valley wide receivers

Liberty’s Germie Bernard, a Washington commit, tops the Review-Journal list of the five best wide receivers in the valley.

Liberty sophomore wide receiver Germie Bernard (2) drives towards the end zone over Centennial senior Ronaven Mokiao (13) in the third quarter during the Class 4A state football championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) runs the ball for a touchdown as Faith Lutheran's Joshua Goynes (1) looks on during the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines Jett Solomon (11) makes a catch under pressure from Las Vegas Lane Adaro (3) during the second quarter of a football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Jonathan Brady (6) runs the ball for a touchdown under pressure from Faith Lutheran's Chandler Silva (20) and Benjamin Prado (24) during the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 26, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Pines' Jet Solomon (11) catches the ball in the final second of the game as Arbor View's Kyri Shoels (37) follows during the Mountain Region semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas. Desert Pines High School won 35-7. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

It’s been nearly two years since most football teams in the valley have had a chance to compete.

During that 2019 season, the valley featured several big-time pass-catchers.

Desert Pines tight end Darnell Washington, a five-star recruit who signed with Georgia, and Bishop Gorman wide receiver Rome Odunze, a four-star recruit and Gatorade Player of the Year who signed with Washington, led the charge.

Whether this year’s group of receivers will be able to live up to that standard remains to be seen, but these are the five the Review-Journal sees as the best in the valley going into the 2021 campaign.

1. Germie Bernard, Liberty — The senior Washington commit caught 54 passes for 969 yards and 14 touchdowns in helping the Patriots to the 2019 Class 4A state championship.

2. Zachariah Branch, Bishop Gorman — The junior, who ran a school-record 10.33-second 100-meter dash in the spring, averaged 21.7 yards on his 18 catches as a freshman.

3. Jett Solomon, Desert Pines — The senior Utah State commit proved to be a reliable target who is explosive after the catch in the Jaguars’ 11-1 run to the 4A state semifinals in 2019.

4. Jonathan Brady, Bishop Gorman — The senior is listed as a three-star recruit on 247Sports.com and figures to have a breakout season opposite Zaccariah Branch.

5. Kyri Shoels, Arbor View — The senior has an offer from Northern Arizona, should receive more chances with the ball in his hands as the Aggies use the spread offense more than in the past.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.