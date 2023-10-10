86°F
Football

Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Gorman’s Audric Harris

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 4:44 pm
 
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Audric Harris (2) is congratulated on his touchdown by teammates du ...
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Audric Harris (2) is congratulated on his touchdown by teammates during the second half of a high school football game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman senior wide receiver Audric Harris has become one of the state’s top receivers and the country’s top 2024 prospects.

As Gorman makes a run at another state championship and a possible national title, Harris has continued to make an impact on the field, leading a dynamic offensive attack for the Gaels.

Harris had three touchdown receptions on five catches and 130 receiving yards in the Gaels’ 48-17 road win against Shadow Ridge last Friday. For his efforts he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

Listed at 6 feet and 180 pounds, Harris is averaging 103.9 receiving yards per game and has nine touchdown receptions while leading a talented group of Gorman wide receivers. Entering Tuesday, Harris leads the state with 727 receiving yards for the Gaels, who are ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today.

Harris made an immediate impact in Gorman’s season opener with nine catches, 185 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in a 63-42 win at Corner Canyon (Utah) on Aug. 18. Harris had another impressive outing in Gorman’s showdown with No. 10 Miami Central (Florida), with 173 receiving yards on seven catches and a touchdown in a 39-35 win on Sept. 1.

Before the season, Harris committed to Arizona. He chose the Wildcats over other notable Division I programs such as Brigham Young, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, UNLV, Utah and Washington State.

Earlier this season, Harris said the recruiting process picked up in the offseason during the seven-on-seven season. Arizona was the first “big offer” he received.

“At the end, it came down to Arizona because of how close they were with me and keeping in touch, and going on that official visit and how they treated me,” Harris said in August of Arizona, which will play in the Big 12 next season. “The whole staff, they treated us like we were a part of the team. It made the decision easy for me.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

