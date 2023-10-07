Roundup: Gorman routs Shadow Ridge after slow start

Bishop Gorman only had one first-half possession and led by four points at halftime at Shadow Ridge on Friday night.

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Audric Harris (2) is congratulated on his touchdown by teammates during the second half of a high school football game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman’s offense spent most of the first half on the sidelines Friday night at Shadow Ridge.

The Gaels had one first-half possession and led Shadow Ridge 7-3 at halftime.

But the second half went the way it has for Gorman (8-0, 4-0 Class 5A Division I) against most opponents, as the Gaels rolled to a 48-17 victory over the Mustangs (5-3, 2-3).

Gorman and Liberty, which romped to a 35-0 victory at Silverado, were off last week after Arbor View and Desert Pines, respectively, had to forfeit as punishment for a postgame fight after their game Sept. 22.

Micah Alejado completed 11 of 13 passes for 310 yards and threw five TD passes for Gorman. Audric Harris had 130 receiving yards on five catches with three TDs.

Elija Lofton and Derek Meadows each added a TD reception for the Gaels, who racked up 365 yards of offense on 19 plays.

The Gaels play at Desert Pines, which defeated Coronado 48-7 on Thursday, at 6 p.m. Friday. Shadow Ridge has a bye next week.

Liberty (6-2, 3-1) plays at Arbor View, which rolled to a 42-18 win at Legacy, at 6 p.m. Friday, and Silverado (2-5, 0-4) plays at Coronado.

— Faith Lutheran 38, Durango 6: At Durango, Garyt Odom had two TD passes and Cale Breslin ran for a 62-yard TD as the Crusaders (5-2, 4-0 5A Division II Southern League) rolled past the Trailblazers (1-6, 0-5).

Faith Lutheran hosts Foothill, which defeated Green Valley 34-21, Friday at 7 p.m. with first place in the 5A Division II Southern League on the line. Durango hosts Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Thursday.

— Palo Verde 42, Spring Valley 14: At Palo Verde, Furious Hoskins had two TD receptions and Bryant Johnson scored twice on the ground as the Panthers (3-3, 3-0 5A Division III Southern League) beat the Grizzlies (1-5, 0-4).

Crew Dannels threw three TD passes for Palo Verde, which plays at Legacy at 6 p.m. Friday with first place in the 5A Division III Southern League on the line. Spring Valley plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Sierra Vista 44, Las Vegas 19: At Sierra Vista, Omari Evans rushed for 170 yards and a TD to help the Mountain Lions (3-3, 2-3 5A Division II Southern League) defeat the Wildcats (1-6, 0-3).

Adonis Vaughn ran for 100 yards and three TDs to help Sierra Vista, which hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Las Vegas Plays at Durango at 7 p.m. Thursday.

— Basic 48, Clark 24: At Clark, Anthony Vega passed for four TDs as the Wolves (5-2, 3-1 5A Division II Southern League) defeated the Chargers (1-4, 1-2 5A Division III Southern League).

Brandon Griffin and Robert Wren added rushing scores for Basic, which plays at Green Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Clark hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Desert Oasis 28, Cimarron-Memorial 10: At Desert Oasis, Evan Corpus and Kacen Ono each scored rushing TDs as the Diamondbacks (3-3, 2-1 5A Division III Southern League) jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead and held on for a victory over the Spartans (4-4, 1-3).

Jaymer Gallardo added a 55-yard pick-six to help Desert Oasis, which plays at Clark at 6 p.m. Friday. Cimarron has a bye.

— Cadence 20, Del Sol 14: At Cadence, Kellon Trubey threw two TD passes and Nicholas Almanza ran for a score as the Cougars (4-3, 2-2 4A Mountain League) got a win over the Dragons (1-6, 1-4).

Cadence plays at Chaparral at 6 p.m. Friday, and Del Sol hosts Eldorado at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Canyon Springs 21, Chaparral 13: At Chaparral, the Pioneers (6-0, 4-0 4A Mountain League) forced five turnovers to defeat the Cowboys (3-3, 3-1).

Seven Thomas and Bradin Miles each had interceptions for Canyon Springs, which hosts Sunrise Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday with first place in the Mountain League on the line. Chaparral hosts Cadence at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Eldorado 32, Valley 0: At Eldorado, the Sundevils (2-4, 1-3 4A Mountain League) jumped to a 25-0 halftime lead and rolled to a win over the Vikings (1-6, 0-5).

Jaeshawn West carried for 160 yards and three TDs and Xavier Delgado had an 86-yard TD reception for Eldorado, which plays at Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday. Valley hosts Somerset-Losee at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Mojave 28, Cheyenne 10: At Cheyenne, Peyton Parnell hauled in three TD receptions to lead the Rattlers (4-2, 4-0 4A Desert League) past the Desert Shields (1-6, 1-3 4A Desert League).

Caleb Asato had four TD passes to help Mojave, which hosts Centennial at 6 p.m. Friday. Cheyenne plays at Western at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Somerset-Losee 45, Rancho 15: At Somerset-Losee, RJ Olivieri rushed for two TDs, including a 67-yarder, to lead the Lions (6-2, 4-1 4A Desert League) past the Rams (0-6, 0-4).

Malachi Johnson also carried for two TDs for Losee, which faces Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Rancho hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Moapa Valley 53, Pahrump Valley 0: At Moapa Valley, Shandon Matheson carried 22 times for 108 yards and two TDs as the Pirates (6-2, 4-1 3A Southern League) routed the Trojans (2-5, 0-5).

Talon Schraft completed eight of 16 passes for 133 yards and a TD to help Moapa Valley. The Pirates play at Democracy Prep, which lost at Boulder City 41-28, at 7 p.m. Friday. Pahrump hosts The Meadows at 7 p.m. Friday.

