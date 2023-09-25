Arbor View-Desert Pines football teams punished by NIAA

The Arbor View-Desert Pines football game was ruled a double forfeit by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association after a postgame fight broke out Friday night.

Desert Pines linebacker Semauri Norris-Johnson (13) walks away in frustration as against Arbor View celebrates their touchdown during overtime in a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Arbor View and Desert Pines football teams were penalized by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association on Monday as a result of a fight that broke out following their game Friday.

The NIAA ruled Friday night’s game as a double forfeit due to a bench-clearing incident. The game will be a loss on both teams’ records. Arbor View won 28-27 in double overtime.

Both teams will also forfeit their games this week. Desert Pines was scheduled to play at Liberty at 6 p.m., and Arbor View was scheduled to play at Bishop Gorman at 7 p.m. with first place in 5A Division I on the line. Those games will be counted as losses on Desert Pines and Arbor View’s record.

It is unclear if Liberty or Gorman will find an opponent to replace the openings on their schedules.

