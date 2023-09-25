91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Arbor View-Desert Pines football teams punished by NIAA

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 1:30 pm
 
Desert Pines linebacker Semauri Norris-Johnson (13) walks away in frustration as against Arbor ...
Desert Pines linebacker Semauri Norris-Johnson (13) walks away in frustration as against Arbor View celebrates their touchdown during overtime in a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Arbor View and Desert Pines football teams were penalized by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association on Monday as a result of a fight that broke out following their game Friday.

The NIAA ruled Friday night’s game as a double forfeit due to a bench-clearing incident. The game will be a loss on both teams’ records. Arbor View won 28-27 in double overtime.

Both teams will also forfeit their games this week. Desert Pines was scheduled to play at Liberty at 6 p.m., and Arbor View was scheduled to play at Bishop Gorman at 7 p.m. with first place in 5A Division I on the line. Those games will be counted as losses on Desert Pines and Arbor View’s record.

It is unclear if Liberty or Gorman will find an opponent to replace the openings on their schedules.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Fight, injuries mar Arbor View-Desert Pines 2OT thriller
Fight, injuries mar Arbor View-Desert Pines 2OT thriller
2
Arbor View outlasts Desert Pines in double overtime — PHOTOS
Arbor View outlasts Desert Pines in double overtime — PHOTOS
3
Arbor View-Desert Pines football teams punished by NIAA
Arbor View-Desert Pines football teams punished by NIAA
4
Former Las Vegas prep star, Raiders QB David Humm dies at 65
Former Las Vegas prep star, Raiders QB David Humm dies at 65
5
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Desert Pines hosts Arbor View with playoff seeding implications
Desert Pines hosts Arbor View with playoff seeding implications
Fight, injuries mar Arbor View-Desert Pines 2OT thriller
Fight, injuries mar Arbor View-Desert Pines 2OT thriller
Eldorado defeats No. 4 Arbor View in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Eldorado defeats No. 4 Arbor View in boys soccer — PHOTOS
No. 4 Liberty defeats Arbor View in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
No. 4 Liberty defeats Arbor View in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Football teams finally celebrate 1st wins after cancellations
Football teams finally celebrate 1st wins after cancellations
No. 1 Coronado, No. 2 Gorman play to draw in girls soccer — PHOTOS
No. 1 Coronado, No. 2 Gorman play to draw in girls soccer — PHOTOS