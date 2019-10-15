NIAA announces punishment for Desert Oasis-Durango game

The NIAA announced punishments Tuesday for the Desert Oasis-Durango game that ended after an altercation Friday night.

The Desert Oasis-Durango game that ended after an altercation Friday night will be ruled a double forfeit, the NIAA ruled Tuesday.

Both teams will have players suspended for their games this week, but the teams will be allowed to play, NIAA assistant director Jay Beesemyer said Tuesday afternoon. Durango will travel to meet Bishop Gorman, while Desert Oasis will host Spring Valley for homecoming.

The skirmish broke out along the Durango sideline after a Desert Oasis kickoff return and involved about a dozen players. Because players from both teams left the bench, it was deemed a “bench-clearing brawl,” an automatic forfeiture under the rules in the NIAA handbook.

