84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

NIAA announces punishment for Desert Oasis-Durango game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2019 - 3:01 pm
 

The Desert Oasis-Durango game that ended after an altercation Friday night will be ruled a double forfeit, the NIAA ruled Tuesday.

Both teams will have players suspended for their games this week, but the teams will be allowed to play, NIAA assistant director Jay Beesemyer said Tuesday afternoon. Durango will travel to meet Bishop Gorman, while Desert Oasis will host Spring Valley for homecoming.

The skirmish broke out along the Durango sideline after a Desert Oasis kickoff return and involved about a dozen players. Because players from both teams left the bench, it was deemed a “bench-clearing brawl,” an automatic forfeiture under the rules in the NIAA handbook.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Faith Lutheran's Riley Schwartz (2) runs past Centennial's Donte Washington (3) on his way to s ...
Faith Lutheran changes QBs, defeats unbeaten Centennial
By Sam Leeper Special to the / RJ

Senior Riley Schwartz came on in the second half, and engineered a pair of scoring drives as Faith Lutheran stunned previously unbeaten Centennial 24-20.

Las Vegas' Jaelin Gray (85) scores a touchdown  during the fourth quarter of a football game ...
Las Vegas shocks Legacy with three late TDs
By Robert Horne Special to the / RJ

In a shootout for the ages, the Las Vegas Wildcats outscored the Legacy Longhorns 21-0 in the final six-plus minutes of the game to keep their undefeated season alive with a 42-35 win Friday.

(Getty Images)
Durango-Desert Oasis game suspended after fight between players
By Jeff Wollard Special to the / RJ

The Durango-Desert Oasis football game was suspended early in the second quarter after a fight broke out between several players Friday night at Durango High School.

Thinkstock
Roundup: Faith Lutheran shuts out Cimarron-Memorial
RJ

Riley Schwartz threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Marcos Canales had 123 yards on 16 carries for the Crusaders in a 35-0 Northwest League win.