No decision made on Canyon Springs’ appeal of football forfeits

No decision was made Thursday after the Canyon Springs football team’s appeal was heard regarding the use of an ineligible player. A decision is expected Friday morning.

Canyon Springs quarterback DJ Lewis-Bealer and his mother Shalicia Lewis talk to a reporter outside the Clark County School District Curriculum and Professional Development Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Canyon Springs was forced to forfeit their wins this season after Lewis-Bealer was ruled ineligible. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Canyon Springs quarterback DJ Lewis-Bealer talks to a reporter outside the Clark County School District Curriculum and Professional Development Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Canyon Springs was forced to forfeit their wins this season after Lewis-Bealer was ruled ineligible. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Pioneers were forced to forfeit all their wins this season, including a 24-20 victory over Arbor View last Friday in the Mountain Region quarterfinals.

A decision is expected Friday morning, NIAA executive director Bart Thompson said after Thursday’s closed session.

“Canyon Springs has presented their case in terms of the appeal before the hearings officer,” Thompson said. “They presented a spirited defense. We looked at both sides of the issue. The hearings officer will take the issue under advisement and issue a ruling (Friday) morning.”

The issue stems from the eligibility of Canyon Springs starting quarterback DJ Lewis-Bealer. The senior transferred to Canyon Springs from an Arizona school before the season and was cleared to play by the NIAA, but the Clark County School District ruled him ineligible Monday.

Arbor View has been placed back in the playoffs and will play at Desert Pines in the Mountain Region semifinals Friday unless the hearing officer’s decision comes back in favor of Canyon Springs. NIAA assistant director Donnie Nelson said in a statement “the matchup and game date/start time could change based on the outcome of Canyon Springs’ appeal.”

Lewis-Bealer declined to comment after the hearing, but he said earlier Thursday that it had been a tough week for him and the team.

“It was never about me when I found out we were going to have to forfeit,” Lewis-Bealer said. “I’ve said it religiously that these guys have worked so hard, and they don’t deserve what’s going on right now. It’s bigger than me, and I wouldn’t care if they reinstated us and I wasn’t able to play. I didn’t carry this team. It’s deeper than one player. I just want the team to be able to play.”

The hearing was originally scheduled to be at the CCSD’s Curriculum and Professional Development Center, but it was moved to Chaparral High School. Lewis-Bealer, his mother and grandmother and a small contingent of supporters were still at the original location when the hearing was scheduled to begin. Lewis-Bealer and his mother eventually went to Chaparral and were allowed into the hearing.

Thompson declined to comment on why Lewis-Bealer’s eligibility was raised at this point of the season.

“A lot of that involves records for a student that we wouldn’t get into,” Thompson said.

