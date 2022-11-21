Pahranagat Valley rallies to win 1A title at Allegiant Stadium

Pahranagat Valley quarterback Braiden Maxwell rushed for two second-half touchdowns to give the Panthers a victory over Spring Mountain in the Class 1A state title game.

Pahranagat Valley quarterback Braiden Maxwell rushed for two touchdowns in the second half to give the Panthers a 26-18 win over Spring Mountain to claim the Class 1A state championship Monday at Allegiant Stadium.

Maxwell threw for a touchdown in the first quarter and recorded an interception on defense in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The win gives Pahranagat Valley (10-2) its 23rd state title. Spring Mountain finishes 9-3.

The game was the first of four state title games Monday at Allegiant Stadium. The rest of the schedule today is:

— 3A: SLAM Academy (8-3) vs. Truckee (10-1), 12:20 p.m.

— 2A: Lincoln County (10-1) vs. The Meadows (11-1), 3:40 p.m.

— 4A: Shadow Ridge (11-1) vs. Silverado (11-0), 7 p.m.

