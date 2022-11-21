57°F
jeff_german
Football

Pahranagat Valley rallies to win 1A title at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2022 - 11:38 am
 
Fans watch Silverado and Shadow Ridge in their Class 4A football state championship game at All ...
Fans watch Silverado and Shadow Ridge in their Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pahranagat Valley quarterback Braiden Maxwell rushed for two touchdowns in the second half to give the Panthers a 26-18 win over Spring Mountain to claim the Class 1A state championship Monday at Allegiant Stadium.

Maxwell threw for a touchdown in the first quarter and recorded an interception on defense in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

The win gives Pahranagat Valley (10-2) its 23rd state title. Spring Mountain finishes 9-3.

The game was the first of four state title games Monday at Allegiant Stadium. The rest of the schedule today is:

— 3A: SLAM Academy (8-3) vs. Truckee (10-1), 12:20 p.m.

— 2A: Lincoln County (10-1) vs. The Meadows (11-1), 3:40 p.m.

— 4A: Shadow Ridge (11-1) vs. Silverado (11-0), 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

