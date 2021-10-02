Quarterbacks spark Foothill to easy victory over Legacy

Jack Thow started Foothill’s victory over Class 5A Desert League opponent Legacy on Friday, then Billy Morse came in to close out the Falcons’ third consecutive win.

Foothill High School's Kendric Thomas (1) is tackled by Legacy High School's Daniel Thompson (9), left, and Andre Williams (5), right, during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Legacy High School's Montae Pate (2) catches a pass as Jason Fisher (20), behind, tries to stop him during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Legacy High School's Khalon White (3) is tackled by Foothill High School's Max Gardner (80) and Josh Masi (31) during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's Cole Reed (10) score a touchdown over Legacy High School during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's Cole Reed (10) celebrates his touchdown with his teammate Jack Thow during the first half of a football game against Legacy High School at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's Kendric Thomas (1) keeps a ball away from Legacy High School's Damarion Holloway (22) during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School marching band members perform before a football game against Legacy High School at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School marching band members perform before a football game against Legacy High School at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's players run out to the field before a football game against Legacy High School at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Legacy High School's players line up for the national anthem before a football game against Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Foothill High School in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's fans cheer during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's marching band members perform during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's cheerleaders line up for the national anthem before a football game against Legacy High School at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

No matter who is under center for Foothill, the Falcons keep winning.

Jack Thow started Foothill’s 32-12 victory over visiting Class 5A Desert League opponent Legacy on Friday night, then Billy Morse came in to close out the Falcons’ third consecutive win.

It’s a good problem to have, Foothill coach Vernon Brown said. Morse, Thow and leading passer Cameron Paul give the Falcons plenty of options. Brown said he gave Thow the starting nod this week to give Paul time to recover from minor leg injuries he suffered last week against Palo Verde.

“We’ve got three good quarterbacks, and it’s tough — all of them want to play,” Brown said. “I get any of those guys, and I’m confident.”

Thow, a sophomore, finished 13-for-17 passing with 106 yards, scoring twice through the air and once on the ground. Morse went 4-for-5 for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Thow got Foothill (3-1, 2-0) on the board in the first quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cole Reed. He followed that up in the second quarter, scrambling around to find Jayden Robertson for a 5-yard TD pass, giving the Falcons a 12-0 lead.

Thow ran it in himself from 13 yards in the third quarter, putting Foothill ahead 18-0.

In the fourth quarter, Brown called upon Morse to put the game away. After Legacy (2-3, 1-1) scored with a 51-yard bomb from Curtis Lindsey to Montae Pate, Morse connected with Reed for the receiver’s second TD. Kendric Thomas’ 2-point conversion run made the score 26-6.

The Longhorns responded with another touchdown pass by Lindsey, this one to Kris Salles. Thomas then put the game out of reach just after the two-minute warning on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Pate had a great night for Legacy, catching 5 passes for 136 yards and a TD. Lindsey finished 14-for-33 with 261 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

“This was actually a big, big win for us, because next week we play one of our rivals,” said Thomas, who ran for 97 yards on 23 carries. “It felt good to get a win going into that game.”

Both teams have tough tests next week, with Foothill hosting Arbor View and Legacy facing Bishop Gorman.