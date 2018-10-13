Roundup: QB Micah Bowens leads Bishop Gorman past Sierra Vista

Micah Bowens had 438 total yards and five combined touchdowns in a 62-7 win at home Friday.

(Thinkstock)

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Bowens stepped into the offensive huddle by the 15-yard line near the end of the first half and delivered a simple message to his teammates: Let’s get 85 yards here.

The Gaels were in the end zone five plays later.

The junior’s confidence seemed to lift his entire offense, as Bishop Gorman set season highs in yards and points in a 62-7 win at home against Sierra Vista on Friday.

“We finally got our offense going like how we wanted it to roll all season,” Bowens said. “Our o-line did really great, receivers made a lot of plays and the running backs just did what they had to do.”

Bowens threw for 300 yards and ran for 138, both season highs, and had five total touchdowns. Behind his impressive night Bishop Gorman (4-3, 3-0 Southwest League) totaled 652 yards and scored TDs on nine of its 10 possessions.

The Gaels also received big contributions from running back Amod Cianelli (172 yards, 3 TDs) and wide receivers Donovan Smith (137 receiving yards, 2 TDs) and Rome Odunze (125 yards, 1 TD).

“We’ve got to be perfect,” Bowens said. “Everybody’s doubting. Everybody thinks this year, because we lost a few games, that we’re not going to be the same.”

Sierra Vista (4-4, 3-1) had 110 yards and received a spark from freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava. He threw for a TD after being inserted into the game in the second quarter and led the Mountain Lions into Gaels’ territory on three of his first four drives.

It wasn’t enough to keep the game close, as Bishop Gorman moved above .500 for the first time all season. Its matchup with Durango next week should decide the league title and from there the Gaels can set their sights on a 10th straight state championship.

“The closer we get to the playoffs, the better we got to start getting,” Gaels coach Kenny Sanchez said. “These guys have always done a good job of finishing very strong. I think we’re on the right path to do that. We’re firing on all cylinders.”

Canyon Springs 44, Mojave 28 — At Mojave, just when things seemed to be going against the Pioneers in the fourth quarter, an inadvertent whistle, along with running back Martin Blake and quarterback Xavier DeLong, stepped up to save the day.

The Pioneers (4-3, 3-0 Northeast), who led 30-7 at half, were holding a 30-22 lead after two Mojave scores in the second half.

Blake had helped lead a good drive Mojave territory, but a fumble was seemingly recovered by the Rattlers inside their own 20 and players celebrated their new life. However, the officials conferred and ruled there had been an inadvertent whistle on the play and gave the ball back to Canyon Springs.

Blake then scored on a 21-yard run on the next play to make it 37-22. DeLong would score on a 5-yard run on the ensuing drive, securing the win for Canyon Springs.

The No. 8 Pioneers started the game hot, with DeLong hitting Shakureon Dukes with touchdown passes on the first two drives.

Gianni Blackwell then scored on a 15-yard run with 8:14 to go in the second quarter to push the lead to 21-0.

K’maurian Philogene scored on a 1-yard run with 5:13 to go in the second quarter to put the Rattlers on the board, before the Pioneers added a safety and DeLong hit Javeion Davison with a 7-yard scoring pass with 50 seconds left in the half.

De’vann Underwood carried the load for Mojave (3-5, 1-2) in the second half, scoring on runs of 1 and 2 yards to trim the lead to 30-22. Underwood added a 2-yard TD run with 11 seconds to play.

Underwood had 55 yards on 18 carries.

Blake finished with 135 yards on 18 carries, and DeLong completed 6 of 11 passes for 103 yards for Canyon Springs.

Las Vegas 22, Eldorado 9 — At Las Vegas, the Wildcats scored on their first play from scrimmage on the way to a victory over the Sundevils.

Eldorado took a 3-0 lead on the game’s opening drive, but it didn’t take long to shift momentum back to their side, where it would remain for the rest of the game.

Miles Davis dashed 71 yards to the end zone for a touchdown on Las Vegas’ first play. Before the first quarter was over, Las Vegas added a safety and a field goal from Brian Batres.

Wildcats quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins was sharp all night, completing 15 of 19 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Cody Summer rushed 17 times for 70 yards.

Las Vegas (3-5, 1-2 Northeast) also came up with big plays on defense. On a first-quarter possession the Wildcats sacked Eldorado quarterback Jalen Malone on first and second down and pressured him again on third down, forcing a holding penalty that in the end zone that resulted in a safety.

Batres kicked field goals of 21 and 29 yards.

Michael Perez ran for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Malone ran for 94 yards for the Sundevils (1-6, 0-3).

Pahrump Valley 66, Western 0 — At Pahrump, Nico Velazquez rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries to help the Trojans rip the Warriors to clinch the Sunset League championship.

Velazquez had TD runs of 10 and 16 yards in the first quarter as the Trojans took a 27-0 lead.

Dylan Wright completed 4 of 8 passes for 117 yards and two scores for Pahrump Valley (5-3, 4-0 Sunset League).

Willie Lucas caught a 36-yard TD pass from Wright and returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown for the Trojans.

Western fell to 0-8, 0-4.

Sunrise Mountain 28, Virgin Valley 18 — At Mesquite, the Miners upset the Bulldogs to secure a spot in the Class 3A playoffs.

Sunrise Mountain improved to 3-5, 2-1 in the Sunrise League. The top three teams in the league advance to the postseason. The Miners are tied with Boulder City for second place.

Sunrise Mountain faces the Eagles in the regular-season finale next week, and both teams hold the tiebreaker because of victories over Virgin Valley, which was ranked No. 3 in Class 3A.

Boulder City 62, Rancho 0 — At Rancho, Thorsten Balmer rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Eagles over the Rams.

Balmer capped the first two Boulder City drives with touchdown runs of 4 and 13 yards. Quarterback Parker Reynolds tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Daevin Lopez and ran for a 43-yard score to give the Eagles a 41-0 lead at the half.

Gino Carroll returned a fumbled snap 33 yards for a TD in the first half and added a 34-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for Boulder City. Scott Bahde returned a punt 62 yards in the final quarter to finish the scoring for the Eagles (6-3, 2-1 Sunrise).

Rancho fell to 1-8, 0-4.

Moapa Valley 14, Clark 0 — At Clark, the Pirates posted a modest 205 yards of total offense, but a stingy defense secured an eighth consecutive victory.

The defense got two turnovers, four sacks and allowed only 183 yards of offense from Clark. Meanwhile, the offense won the time of possession battle and effectively milked the clock.

Moapa Valley’s first touchdown came two minutes into the second quarter following an 11-play, 63-yard drive. The drive included three fourth-down conversions, including one that resulted in a 30-yard touchdown run from quarterback Luke Bennett.

Clark (0-7) was within reach of its first victory until late in the fourth quarter. With his team’s running game virtually nonexistent, Chargers quarterback My’Quel Johnson completed 17 of 26 passes for 169 passing yards. However, the Pirates nixed the Chargers’ one trip to the red zone with an interception in the end zone.

Moapa Valley (8-1) secured the win with its second touchdown, which came on a 13-yard run from Jessup Lake with 4:05 remaining in the game.

Calvary Chapel 30, The Meadows 8 — At Calvary Chapel, Drake Miller threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as the Lions pulled away from the Mustangs.

Ryan Carroll had 106 rushing yards for Calvary Chapel (4-2), which scored one touchdown in every quarter and wore down The Meadows as the game went on.

Miller entered the game on the Lions’ second drive, after Dylan Sims had staked Calvary Chapel to a 8-0 lead with an early touchdown pass. The senior quarterback scored on a 10-yard run to extend the Lions’ lead to 15-0 in the second quarter, then threw second-half touchdown passes to Kade Sellers and Alex Fabert.

Miller finished with 73 yards passing and 61 rushing.

The Meadows (3-4) closed the gap to 15-8 on its first drive of the second half, scoring on a 2-yard Michael Corrigan quarterback keeper.

Peter Hoskins and Trey Covell each ran for 83 yards for The Meadows.

Spring Mountain 61, Beatty 14 — At Spring Mountain, Malik Powell caught three long TD passes and returned a free kick for a score to lead the Golden Eagles over the Hornets.

Powell hauled in scoring passes of 43, 74 and 65 yards from Da’Juan Brown and finished with five catches for 246 yards. He also returned a kick 64 yards for a score after the Golden Eagles (5-1, 3-0 Class 1A Southern League) recorded a safety.

Brown completed 7 of 9 passes for 261 yards and ran for a score.

Andre Chester, Mauricio Gaston and Chris Mosley each added a rushing TD, and Jacob Ulat recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown for the Golden Eagles, who trailed 12-0 after one quarter.

Jacob Henry ran for a score and tossed a touchdown pass to Geo Maldonado for Beatty (3-2, 2-2).

Lincoln County 52, Mountain View 0 — At Panaca, Noah Smith and Cody Zile each rushed for more than 100 yards on Friday as the Lynx shut out the Saints.

Smith rushed for 134 yards on five carries, including a 77-yard touchdown run.

Zile had 106 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Kamdon Lewis caught a 57-yard scoring pass from Zile and added a 50-yard scoring run, and Hagan Boyce had a 60-yard TD run for the Lynx (7-0).

Mountain View fell to 0-4.

Needles 46, Lake Mead 0 — At Needles, California, the Mustangs (6-2, 2-1 2A Southern) shut out the Eagles (0-6, 0-4).

Laughlin 42, Beaver Dam 6 — At Laughlin, the Cougars (4-3) led 36-6 at halftime and rolled over the Diamondbacks (2-4).

GV Christian 40, Indian Springs 14 — At Indian Springs, the Guardians (2-5, 2-2 1A Southern)( scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from the Thunderbirds (0-5, 0-3)