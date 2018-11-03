94°F
The Meadows routs Mountain View

By Ron Harris Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2018 - 10:58 pm
 

The Meadows scored touchdowns on its first two possessions and didn’t look back Friday as the Mustangs defeated visiting Mountain View, 46-0.

The Mustangs (4-5) scored five touchdowns in the first half as they defeated the Saints (0-7) for the second time this season.

The Meadows set the tone on the first play from scrimmage as running back Peter Hoskins broke loose for a 50-yard run, and the Mustangs offense countinued to make big plays throughout the game. Hoskins rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 69 yards and another score.

After allowing the Mustangs to take a 19-0 early in the second quarter, the Saints had their most successful drive of the game taking the ball deep into Mustang territory, but they were unable to produce any points. The Meadows quarterback Michael Corrigan was then able to connect with Trey Covell for two touchdown passes in less than a minute to give the Mustangs a 33-0 halftime lead.

The Mustangs held Mountain View to 20 rushing yards, but Saints quarterback Alex Diaz was able to complete nine passes for 122 yards

Corrigan completed 12 of 14 pass attempts for 181 yards and four touchdowns.

