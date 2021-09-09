Thursday Night Lights game changes after positive tests at Foothill

Foothill will not play in the Thursday Night Lights football game because of positive COVID-19 tests in its program. Basic will host Cheyenne.

Foothill High's cheerleaders and members of the marching band lined up to welcome their players before a football game against Liberty High at Foothill High School, on Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Thursday Night Lights football game that was scheduled to be Basic at Foothill has been changed because of positive COVID-19 tests in Foothill’s program.

Foothill considered “a limited number of players, practice time, and current and potential player injuries,” in dropping out of the game, according to a statement sent to parents and students from principal Jonathan Synold.

Basic will now host Cheyenne for the Thursday Night Lights game, which begins at 7 p.m.

