Thursday Night Lights game changes after positive tests at Foothill
Foothill will not play in the Thursday Night Lights football game because of positive COVID-19 tests in its program. Basic will host Cheyenne.
The Thursday Night Lights football game that was scheduled to be Basic at Foothill has been changed because of positive COVID-19 tests in Foothill’s program.
Foothill considered “a limited number of players, practice time, and current and potential player injuries,” in dropping out of the game, according to a statement sent to parents and students from principal Jonathan Synold.
Basic will now host Cheyenne for the Thursday Night Lights game, which begins at 7 p.m.
