Thursday Night Lights game changes after positive tests at Foothill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2021 - 10:28 am
 
Foothill HighÕs cheerleaders and members of the marching band lined up to welcome their pl ...
Foothill High's cheerleaders and members of the marching band lined up to welcome their players before a football game against Liberty High at Foothill High School, on Friday, Sep. 3, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Thursday Night Lights football game that was scheduled to be Basic at Foothill has been changed because of positive COVID-19 tests in Foothill’s program.

Foothill considered “a limited number of players, practice time, and current and potential player injuries,” in dropping out of the game, according to a statement sent to parents and students from principal Jonathan Synold.

Basic will now host Cheyenne for the Thursday Night Lights game, which begins at 7 p.m.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

