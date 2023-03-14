60°F
Football

UNLV football coach’s son to play quarterback at Faith Lutheran

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2023 - 2:52 pm
 
Faith Lutheran players take the field versus Liberty for the first half of their NIAA football ...
Faith Lutheran players take the field versus Liberty for the first half of their NIAA football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New UNLV football coach Barry Odom, including from left, son JT, son Garyt, daughter Anna and w ...
New UNLV football coach Barry Odom, including from left, son JT, son Garyt, daughter Anna and wife Tia, arrive at a news conference at Richard Tam Alumni Hall in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Garyt Odom, the son of UNLV football coach Barry Odom, will play high school football at Faith Lutheran, the Review-Journal confirmed.

Odom, a 6-foot-1-inch junior quarterback, has nine Division I college football offers, according to 247Sports, including from Arkansas, Penn State, Texas A&M and UNLV.

Odom joins former UNLV coach Mike Sanford at Faith Lutheran after playing as a sophomore at Shiloh Christian High School in Arkansas.

Faith Lutheran went 6-4 last season and finished fourth in the Class 5A Mountain League. The Crusaders lost 72-0 to Bishop Gorman in the first round of the playoffs.

Under the new realignment proposal approved last month by the NIAA, Faith Lutheran will play in 5A Division II this season with six other Southern schools: Las Vegas, Green Valley, Foothill, Basic, Sierra Vista and Durango.

Review-Journal reporter Andy Yamashita contributed to this report. Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

