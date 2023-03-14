UNLV football coach’s son to play quarterback at Faith Lutheran
Garyt Odom, the son of UNLV football coach Barry Odom, will play high school football at Faith Lutheran, the Review-Journal confirmed.
Odom, a 6-foot-1-inch junior quarterback, has nine Division I college football offers, according to 247Sports, including from Arkansas, Penn State, Texas A&M and UNLV.
Odom joins former UNLV coach Mike Sanford at Faith Lutheran after playing as a sophomore at Shiloh Christian High School in Arkansas.
Faith Lutheran went 6-4 last season and finished fourth in the Class 5A Mountain League. The Crusaders lost 72-0 to Bishop Gorman in the first round of the playoffs.
Under the new realignment proposal approved last month by the NIAA, Faith Lutheran will play in 5A Division II this season with six other Southern schools: Las Vegas, Green Valley, Foothill, Basic, Sierra Vista and Durango.
