2019 Boys Golf Honors
Here are the all-league and all-region teams, as selected by coaches.
(As selected by coaches)
Class 4A Honors
All-Las Vegas
First Team
Matthew Manganello, Eldorado; Hazen Newman, Arbor View; Brett Sawaia, Coronado; Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado; Jake Johnson, Bishop Gorman; Noah MacFawn, Foothill.
Second Team
Aidan Goldstein, Faith Lutheran; Jackson Parrish, Liberty; Nic Jensen, Las Vegas; Skyler Ngo, Bishop Gorman; Canon Olkowski, Faith Lutheran; Joey Dotta, Coronado.
— —
All-Desert Region
First Team
Brett Sawaia, Coronado; Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado; Johnson, Bishop Gorman; MacFawn, Foothill; Parrish, Liberty; Ngo, Bishop Gorman.
Second Team
Dotta, Coronado; Michael Sarro, Coronado; Brett Sodetz, Coronado; Leo Torres, Bishop Gorman; Tim Cook, Desert Oasis; Cormack Goecke, Spring Valley.
Player of the Year–Brett Sawaia, Coronado
Coach of the Year–Joe Sawaia, Coronado
— —
All-Mountain Region
First Team
Manganello, Eldorado; Newman, Arbor View; Goldstein, Faith Lutheran; Jensen, Las Vegas; Olkowski, Faith Lutheran; Reece Rodriguez, Palo Verde.
Second Team
Drew Warnick, Palo Verde; Colton Cherry, Faith Lutheran; Caden Gambini, Arbor View; Grant Harvey, Shadow Ridge; Max Cooper, Palo Verde; Nick Desrochers, Faith Lutheran.
Player of the Year–Matthew Manganello, Eldorado
Coach of the Year–Ron Cyrankowski, Arbor View
— —
All-Southeast League
First Team
Brett Sawaia, Coronado; Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado; MacFawn, Foothill; Parrish, Liberty; Dotta, Coronado; Sarro, Coronado.
Second Team
Sodetz, Coronado; Andrew Hawk, Foothill; Justin Opinsky, Liberty; Ian Fritz, Coronado; Sean Zakin, Foothill; Parker Hendrix, Foothill.
— —
All-Southwest League
First Team
Johnson, Bishop Gorman; Ngo, Bishop Gorman; Torres, Bishop Gorman; Cook, Desert Oasis; Goecke, Spring Valley; Rashon Williams, Sierra Vista.
Second Team
Adonis LeBlue, Spring Valley; Aarjav Patel, Bishop Gorman; Brevin Barlow, Silverado; Styles Stockham, Bishop Gorman; Harrison Stanley, Sierra Vista; Garret Kieffer, Desert Oasis.
— —
All-Northeast League
First Team
Manganello, Eldorado; Jensen, Las Vegas; Micaiah Oliver, Rancho; Hayden Yurek, Rancho; Matt Seskin-Clarke, Desert Pines; Danny Zacarias, Las Vegas.
Second Team
Carter McCoy, Las Vegas; Anthony Colasuono, Las Vegas; Raymond Conner, Rancho; Dillon Cassell, Rancho; Conner Robbins, Desert Pines; Vada Williams, Rancho.
— —
All-Northwest League
First Team
Newman, Arbor View; Goldstein, Faith Lutheran; Olkowski, Faith Lutheran; Rodriguez, Palo Verde; Warnick, Palo Verde; Cherry, Faith Lutheran.
Second Team
Gambini, Arbor View; Harvey, Shadow Ridge; Cooper, Palo Verde; Desrochers, Faith Lutheran; Tyler Smerz, Faith Lutheran; Michael Salerno, Palo Verde.
— —
— —
Class 3A
All-Southern Region
First Team
Jared Smith, Western; Blake Schaper, Boulder City; Koby Lindberg, Pahrump Valley; Kyle Carducci, Boulder City; Jeron Dalton, Virgin Valley; Patrick Tasanaroungrong, Western.
Second Team
Kevin Phelps, Boulder City; Kasey Dilger, Pahrump Valley; Dustin Landerman, Boulder City; Trevyn Wombaker, Pahrump Valley; Tyler Dunn, Sky Pointe; Angel Greer, Del Sol.
Player of the Year–Jared Smith, Western
Coach of the Year–Andrew Schaper, Boulder City
— —
All-Sunrise League
First Team
Schaper, Boulder City; Carducci, Boulder City; Dalton, Virgin Valley; Phelps, Boulder City; Landerman, Boulder City; Dunn, Sky Pointe.
Second Team
Stetson Ludvigson, Virgin Valley; Jason Krumm, Boulder City; David French, Virgin Valley; Jace Waldron, Boulder City; Ryan Allen, Moapa Valley; Mason Yost, Virgin Valley.
— —
All-Sunset League
First Team
Smith, Western; Lindberg, Pahrump Valley; Tasanaroungrong, Western; Dilger, Pahrump Valley; Wombaker, Pahrump Valley; Greer, Del Sol.
Second Team
Ian Kingsley, Pahrump Valley; Caleb Sproul, Pahrump Valley; Kasen Moore, Pahrump Valley; Gavin Patterson, Del Sol; Joseph Webb, Mojave; Uriel Gonzalez, Western.