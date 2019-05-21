108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Golf

2019 Boys Golf Honors

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2019 - 12:19 pm
 

(As selected by coaches)

Class 4A Honors

All-Las Vegas

First Team

Matthew Manganello, Eldorado; Hazen Newman, Arbor View; Brett Sawaia, Coronado; Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado; Jake Johnson, Bishop Gorman; Noah MacFawn, Foothill.

Second Team

Aidan Goldstein, Faith Lutheran; Jackson Parrish, Liberty; Nic Jensen, Las Vegas; Skyler Ngo, Bishop Gorman; Canon Olkowski, Faith Lutheran; Joey Dotta, Coronado.

— —

All-Desert Region

First Team

Brett Sawaia, Coronado; Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado; Johnson, Bishop Gorman; MacFawn, Foothill; Parrish, Liberty; Ngo, Bishop Gorman.

Second Team

Dotta, Coronado; Michael Sarro, Coronado; Brett Sodetz, Coronado; Leo Torres, Bishop Gorman; Tim Cook, Desert Oasis; Cormack Goecke, Spring Valley.

Player of the Year–Brett Sawaia, Coronado

Coach of the Year–Joe Sawaia, Coronado

— —

All-Mountain Region

First Team

Manganello, Eldorado; Newman, Arbor View; Goldstein, Faith Lutheran; Jensen, Las Vegas; Olkowski, Faith Lutheran; Reece Rodriguez, Palo Verde.

Second Team

Drew Warnick, Palo Verde; Colton Cherry, Faith Lutheran; Caden Gambini, Arbor View; Grant Harvey, Shadow Ridge; Max Cooper, Palo Verde; Nick Desrochers, Faith Lutheran.

Player of the Year–Matthew Manganello, Eldorado

Coach of the Year–Ron Cyrankowski, Arbor View

— —

All-Southeast League

First Team

Brett Sawaia, Coronado; Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado; MacFawn, Foothill; Parrish, Liberty; Dotta, Coronado; Sarro, Coronado.

Second Team

Sodetz, Coronado; Andrew Hawk, Foothill; Justin Opinsky, Liberty; Ian Fritz, Coronado; Sean Zakin, Foothill; Parker Hendrix, Foothill.

— —

All-Southwest League

First Team

Johnson, Bishop Gorman; Ngo, Bishop Gorman; Torres, Bishop Gorman; Cook, Desert Oasis; Goecke, Spring Valley; Rashon Williams, Sierra Vista.

Second Team

Adonis LeBlue, Spring Valley; Aarjav Patel, Bishop Gorman; Brevin Barlow, Silverado; Styles Stockham, Bishop Gorman; Harrison Stanley, Sierra Vista; Garret Kieffer, Desert Oasis.

— —

All-Northeast League

First Team

Manganello, Eldorado; Jensen, Las Vegas; Micaiah Oliver, Rancho; Hayden Yurek, Rancho; Matt Seskin-Clarke, Desert Pines; Danny Zacarias, Las Vegas.

Second Team

Carter McCoy, Las Vegas; Anthony Colasuono, Las Vegas; Raymond Conner, Rancho; Dillon Cassell, Rancho; Conner Robbins, Desert Pines; Vada Williams, Rancho.

— —

All-Northwest League

First Team

Newman, Arbor View; Goldstein, Faith Lutheran; Olkowski, Faith Lutheran; Rodriguez, Palo Verde; Warnick, Palo Verde; Cherry, Faith Lutheran.

Second Team

Gambini, Arbor View; Harvey, Shadow Ridge; Cooper, Palo Verde; Desrochers, Faith Lutheran; Tyler Smerz, Faith Lutheran; Michael Salerno, Palo Verde.

— —

— —

Class 3A

All-Southern Region

First Team

Jared Smith, Western; Blake Schaper, Boulder City; Koby Lindberg, Pahrump Valley; Kyle Carducci, Boulder City; Jeron Dalton, Virgin Valley; Patrick Tasanaroungrong, Western.

Second Team

Kevin Phelps, Boulder City; Kasey Dilger, Pahrump Valley; Dustin Landerman, Boulder City; Trevyn Wombaker, Pahrump Valley; Tyler Dunn, Sky Pointe; Angel Greer, Del Sol.

Player of the Year–Jared Smith, Western

Coach of the Year–Andrew Schaper, Boulder City

— —

All-Sunrise League

First Team

Schaper, Boulder City; Carducci, Boulder City; Dalton, Virgin Valley; Phelps, Boulder City; Landerman, Boulder City; Dunn, Sky Pointe.

Second Team

Stetson Ludvigson, Virgin Valley; Jason Krumm, Boulder City; David French, Virgin Valley; Jace Waldron, Boulder City; Ryan Allen, Moapa Valley; Mason Yost, Virgin Valley.

— —

All-Sunset League

First Team

Smith, Western; Lindberg, Pahrump Valley; Tasanaroungrong, Western; Dilger, Pahrump Valley; Wombaker, Pahrump Valley; Greer, Del Sol.

Second Team

Ian Kingsley, Pahrump Valley; Caleb Sproul, Pahrump Valley; Kasen Moore, Pahrump Valley; Gavin Patterson, Del Sol; Joseph Webb, Mojave; Uriel Gonzalez, Western.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Coronado High’s Benjamin Sawaia hits his tee shot at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monda ...
State Golf: Michael Sarro, Coronado hold Class 4A leads
RJ

Coronado senior Michael Sarro birdied the 18th hole Monday to grab a share of the lead at the halfway point of the Class 4A state boys golf tournament at Somersett Country Club in Reno.

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman watches his drive during the Nevada State High School Region ...
Mountain: Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello holds on for win
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Manganello shot 72 on the second day of the Mountain Region golf tournament to finish with a two-day total of 139 — and his second region championship at Reflection Bay on Wednesday evening.

(Thinkstock)
Jake Johnson shoots 66, leads Gorman to victory
RJ

Jake Johnson carded a 6-under-par 66 at Bear’s Best on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead Bishop Gorman to victory in a Southwest League match.