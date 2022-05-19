86°F
Boys Golf

Coronado edges Shadow Ridge for 5A boys state golf title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2022 - 9:29 pm
 
Associated Press photo

Coronado shot a second-day 19-over 307 for a two-day total of 27-over 603 to win the Class 5A boys state golf championship Wednesday at Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa Valley.

The Cougars edged Shadow Ridge (33-over 609) by six strokes. Bishop Gorman finished third at 36-over 612.

In the individual race, Palo Verde’s Mason Snyder shot a 1-over 73 on the first day but rallied with a second-day 5-under 67 to win the title at 4-under 140.

Foothill’s Andrew Hawk finished three strokes back at 1-under 143, and Gorman’s Avery Lazarski and Carson’s Lukas Taggart tied for third at 2-over 146. Coronado’s top finisher was Brett Sawaia, who tied for fifth at 4-over 148.

Coronado’s championship completed a sweep of the boys and girls 5A state titles. The girls shattered the state record by finishing with a 2-under 566 during the fall.

Class 3A

Truckee shot a two-day total of 98-over 674 to win the Class 3A state championship Wednesday at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley was second at 124-over 700. Fernley (718), Elko (737) and Boulder City (765) rounded out the team scores.

Truckee’s Gabe Smith shot 4-under 68 in the second round to finish at par 144 and win the individual title by 18 strokes. Legacy’s Vincent Kyle Forbes was the Southern Region’s top individual with a 19-over 163 to tie for third.

