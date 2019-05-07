Region golf: Western Jared Smith leads Class 3A tourney

Western’s Jared Smith carded a 1-under-par 71 at Boulder City Municipal on Monday and holds the lead at the midway point of the Class 3A Southern Region tournament.

Smith birdied three final three holes to lead by five strokes over Boulder City’s Blake Schaper entering Tuesday’s final round at Boulder Creek.

Virgin Valley’s Jeron Dalton is third at 82, one stroke better than Western’s Patrick Tasanaroungrong.

Boulder City leads the team competition with a 330 score. Pahrump Valley is the only other school fielding a scoring team and shot 361.

Class 2A

Justin Finseth shot a 6-over 78 at Canyon Gate to earn medalist honors and lead The Meadows to victory in the Class 2A Southern Region tournament.

Brian Burns added an 87 for the Mustangs, who shot 374 as a team and will be joined by West Wendover (388) and Needles (389) in next week’s state tournament.

The top three teams and top six individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to state.

Lake Mead’s Marcus Dolinar (86), Eli Blakely (95) and Derron Te (107) and Tonopah’s Kevin Pope (91), Damian Pace (106) and Austin Leach (109) are the individual qualifiers.