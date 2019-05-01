Roundup: Benjamin Sawaia helps Coronado to Southeast win

Benjamin Sawaia carded a 4-under-par 68 at Chimera on Tuesday to share medalist honors and help Coronado’s boys golf team to victory in a Southeast League match.

(Thinkstock)

Benjamin Sawaia carded a 4-under-par 68 at Chimera on Tuesday to share medalist honors and help Coronado’s boys golf team to victory in a Southeast League match.

Liberty’s Jackson Parrish also shot 68.

Joey Dotta and Brett Sawaia each added a 74 for the Cougars, who shot 291 as a team. Foothill was second at 313, followed by Liberty at 337, Green Valley at 412 and Tech at 502.

Foothill’s Noah MacFawn shot 73.

Western’s Jared Smith wins Sunset match

At Las Vegas Golf Club, Western’s Jared Smith shot a 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors in a Sunset League match.

Koby Lindberg shot a 79 to lead Pahrump to the team title. The Trojans shot 351 as a team. Del Sol shot 437 and was the only other squad to post a score.

Western’s Patrick Tasanaroungrong shot 84.