Boys Soccer

Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Oct. 14

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2019 - 3:25 pm
 

Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones

(Records through matches of Oct. 12)

BOYS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Bishop Gorman

 17-0-1

 2
2. Eldorado

 13-0-4

 3
3. Las Vegas

 15-1-1

 1
4. Coronado

 12-1-3

 4
5. Tech

 12-3-2

 5
6. Western

 11-1-1

 6
7. Green Valley

 16-5-2

 9
8. Arbor View

 8-3-3

 8
9. Liberty

 9-3

 10
10 (tie) Canyon Springs

 8-5-1

10 (tie) Faith Lutheran

 10-5

10 (tie) Palo Verde

 10-6

 7

— —

GIRLS

School

 Record

 LW
1. Faith Lutheran

 15-0

 1
2. Coronado

 11-1-4

 3
3 (tie) Arbor View

 13-2-1

 2
3 (tie) Centennial

 10-2

 4
3 (tie) Green Valley

 12-3-2

 5
6. Desert Oasis

 11-2-3

 6
7. Bishop Gorman

 14-3-1

 7
8. Palo Verde

 7-3-4

 9
9. Shadow Ridge

 10-2-2

 8
10. Liberty

 10-3-1

 10t
