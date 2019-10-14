Las Vegas high school boys and girls soccer coaches polls — Oct. 14
Here is a look at this week’s coaches polls in boys and girls soccer.
Compiled by Tech coach Josh Jones
(Records through matches of Oct. 12)
BOYS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Bishop Gorman
|17-0-1
|2
|2. Eldorado
|13-0-4
|3
|3. Las Vegas
|15-1-1
|1
|4. Coronado
|12-1-3
|4
|5. Tech
|12-3-2
|5
|6. Western
|11-1-1
|6
|7. Green Valley
|16-5-2
|9
|8. Arbor View
|8-3-3
|8
|9. Liberty
|9-3
|10
|10 (tie) Canyon Springs
|8-5-1
|—
|10 (tie) Faith Lutheran
|10-5
|—
|10 (tie) Palo Verde
|10-6
|7
— —
GIRLS
|School
|Record
|LW
|1. Faith Lutheran
|15-0
|1
|2. Coronado
|11-1-4
|3
|3 (tie) Arbor View
|13-2-1
|2
|3 (tie) Centennial
|10-2
|4
|3 (tie) Green Valley
|12-3-2
|5
|6. Desert Oasis
|11-2-3
|6
|7. Bishop Gorman
|14-3-1
|7
|8. Palo Verde
|7-3-4
|9
|9. Shadow Ridge
|10-2-2
|8
|10. Liberty
|10-3-1
|10t