Palo Verde carries momentum into state boys soccer semifinal

Palo Verde has been a force to be reckoned with all year and enters the Class 5A state tournament with momentum after winning last weekend’s Southern Region championship.

Palo Verde's Tyler Olenak (13) looks to kick the ball past Las Vegas' Luis Hernandez (7) during the Mountain Region boys soccer semifinal match at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde quickly established itself as a team to be reckoned with when it beat Las Vegas to open the season.

It took a little longer for Coronado, but the Cougars got hot at the end of the season.

Both will represent the Class 5A Southern Region in the boys soccer state tournament, starting Friday at Spanish Springs High in Sparks.

Palo Verde will take the field first, against Reed at 10 a.m., before Coronado faces Hug at noon. The semifinal winners will meet for the state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Palo Verde won the 5A Southern Region tournament last week, beating Coronado 4-2 in the championship match. The Cougars scored first, but the Panthers answered with three goals before halftime to take a lead they never gave back.

“I think it’s always good to have momentum,” Palo Verde coach Scott Hunt said. “I think you always want to have wins going into something like this. To get this win and be the top seed out of the South is huge. People always wonder if these games really matter, but I think they do for momentum.”

Palo Verde (19-2-2) didn’t get out of the regional quarterfinals in 2019, but it has been bolstered offensively by sophomore Yuval Cohen, who is second in the valley with 38 goals and his 13 assists are tied for the team lead.

Cohen had two goals and one assist in the win over Coronado last Saturday.

For the Cougars (11-3-4), the season has been about one word – health. They suffered through some early-season injuries but began a 10-game winning streak at midseason, a run that was snapped by Palo Verde.

Before that loss, however, Coronado knocked 2019 state champion Bishop Gorman and Las Vegas, the No. 1 seed and 2018 state champion, out of the regional tournament. Both of Palo Verde’s losses this season came against Las Vegas.

“We’re hungry. That loss could be a good thing because we’re super hungry now,” Coronado coach Dustin Barton said. “We’re ready to go, and we expect to see Palo Verde in the championship game. We think we have what it takes, but anything can happen at this time of the year.”

Coronado’s offense has been balanced, with Chase Ciobanu leading the way with 20 goals. Francisco Ayala has 13 and Clifford Findlay 12, and Collin Anderson has a team-high 11 goals.

Barton said his team’s success will be determined by how much energy it brings. Coronado should have some extra help in that regard, as it plans to root on its girls team and vice versa.

“We play one after the other, so we’ll be there for them,” Barton said of the Coronado girls, who play Galena at 2 p.m. Friday in a 5A state semifinal. “We obviously want to win, and we want our girls to win. They’ve been there so many times and have never done it. We’re hoping we’ll have a Coronado sweep.”

