Arbor View players score hat tricks in victory — PHOTOS
Two Arbor View players scored three goals, leading the Aggies to a home win over Cimarron-Memorial in a girls soccer match Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.
Danielle Morales and Sophia Sachs each scored three goals as Arbor View, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 10-2 home win over Cimarron-Memorial in a girls soccer match Wednesday.
Morales and Sachs, both freshmen, each added two assists. Gabriella Aguilar added two goals and an assist for the Aggies (2-1-0, 2-1-0 Class 5A Southern League).
Arbor View plays at Liberty at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Cimarron-Memorial (2-2-0, 1-2-0) plays at No. 2 Coronado at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
