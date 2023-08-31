Arbor View players score hat tricks in victory — PHOTOS

Two Arbor View players scored three goals, leading the Aggies to a home win over Cimarron-Memorial in a girls soccer match Wednesday. Here are photos from the game.

Arbor View player Sophia Sachs (4) kicks the ball down the field during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View player Sophia Sachs (4) celebrates with her teammates after making a goal during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View soccer player Dakota Larkin comes face to face with the ball during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View soccer player Bridget Guevara (21) kicks the ball as Cimarron-Memorial defensive player Valerie Avalos (13) tries to keep up during a game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View player Layla Lindsey (7) kicks the ball as her teammate Sydney Smith (13) looks for her to pass the ball her way during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cimarron-Memorial defensive player Alexa Alvarenga (30) kicks the ball at the same time as Arbor View player Kate Oliva (10) during a game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View player Kate Oliva (10) kicks the ball during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cimarron-Memorial player Keysha Wade kicks the ball into play during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View player Bailee Little (8) kicks the ball during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View player Bailee Little (8) follows the ball as Cimarron-Memorial midfielder Woniya Sandoval kicks it during a game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cimarron-Memorial forward Alize Aleman (9) looks back at her teammates as she walks away from teammate and fellow forward Lizbeth Barrera (11) during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cimarron-Memorial goalie Rebecca Gonzalez runs to kick the ball to a teammate after a failed goal attempt by Arbor View during a game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cimarron-Memorial midfielder Ana Mendez walks off the field during halftime during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View player Kate Oliva (10) kicks the ball away from Cimarron-Memorial forward Leslie Canas during a game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cimarron-Memorial forward Leslie Canas looks to her coach during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Danielle Morales and Sophia Sachs each scored three goals as Arbor View, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 10-2 home win over Cimarron-Memorial in a girls soccer match Wednesday.

Morales and Sachs, both freshmen, each added two assists. Gabriella Aguilar added two goals and an assist for the Aggies (2-1-0, 2-1-0 Class 5A Southern League).

Arbor View plays at Liberty at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Cimarron-Memorial (2-2-0, 1-2-0) plays at No. 2 Coronado at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

