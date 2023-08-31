98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Girls Soccer

Arbor View players score hat tricks in victory — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 8:18 pm
 
Arbor View player Sophia Sachs (4) kicks the ball down the field during a game against Cimarron ...
Arbor View player Sophia Sachs (4) kicks the ball down the field during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View player Sophia Sachs (4) celebrates with her teammates after making a goal during a g ...
Arbor View player Sophia Sachs (4) celebrates with her teammates after making a goal during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View soccer player Dakota Larkin comes face to face with the ball during a game against C ...
Arbor View soccer player Dakota Larkin comes face to face with the ball during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View soccer player Bridget Guevara (21) kicks the ball as Cimarron-Memorial defensive pla ...
Arbor View soccer player Bridget Guevara (21) kicks the ball as Cimarron-Memorial defensive player Valerie Avalos (13) tries to keep up during a game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View player Layla Lindsey (7) kicks the ball as her teammate Sydney Smith (13) looks for ...
Arbor View player Layla Lindsey (7) kicks the ball as her teammate Sydney Smith (13) looks for her to pass the ball her way during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cimarron-Memorial defensive player Alexa Alvarenga (30) kicks the ball at the same time as Arbo ...
Cimarron-Memorial defensive player Alexa Alvarenga (30) kicks the ball at the same time as Arbor View player Kate Oliva (10) during a game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View player Kate Oliva (10) kicks the ball during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arb ...
Arbor View player Kate Oliva (10) kicks the ball during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cimarron-Memorial player Keysha Wade kicks the ball into play during a game against Arbor View ...
Cimarron-Memorial player Keysha Wade kicks the ball into play during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View player Bailee Little (8) kicks the ball during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at A ...
Arbor View player Bailee Little (8) kicks the ball during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View player Bailee Little (8) follows the ball as Cimarron-Memorial midfielder Woniya San ...
Arbor View player Bailee Little (8) follows the ball as Cimarron-Memorial midfielder Woniya Sandoval kicks it during a game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cimarron-Memorial forward Alize Aleman (9) looks back at her teammates as she walks away from ...
Cimarron-Memorial forward Alize Aleman (9) looks back at her teammates as she walks away from teammate and fellow forward Lizbeth Barrera (11) during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cimarron-Memorial goalie Rebecca Gonzalez runs to kick the ball to a teammate after a failed go ...
Cimarron-Memorial goalie Rebecca Gonzalez runs to kick the ball to a teammate after a failed goal attempt by Arbor View during a game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cimarron-Memorial midfielder Ana Mendez walks off the field during halftime during a game again ...
Cimarron-Memorial midfielder Ana Mendez walks off the field during halftime during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View player Kate Oliva (10) kicks the ball away from Cimarron-Memorial forward Leslie Can ...
Arbor View player Kate Oliva (10) kicks the ball away from Cimarron-Memorial forward Leslie Canas during a game at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cimarron-Memorial forward Leslie Canas looks to her coach during a game against Arbor View at A ...
Cimarron-Memorial forward Leslie Canas looks to her coach during a game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Danielle Morales and Sophia Sachs each scored three goals as Arbor View, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 10-2 home win over Cimarron-Memorial in a girls soccer match Wednesday.

Morales and Sachs, both freshmen, each added two assists. Gabriella Aguilar added two goals and an assist for the Aggies (2-1-0, 2-1-0 Class 5A Southern League).

Arbor View plays at Liberty at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Cimarron-Memorial (2-2-0, 1-2-0) plays at No. 2 Coronado at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, Moapa remain No. 1
2
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
3
Prep football coaches ‘frustrated’ with system to clear players
Prep football coaches ‘frustrated’ with system to clear players
4
Big catches lead Liberty past Hawaii school — PHOTOS
Big catches lead Liberty past Hawaii school — PHOTOS
5
Roundup: Gorman dominates at Nike Kickoff Classic
Roundup: Gorman dominates at Nike Kickoff Classic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Faith Lutheran in girls soccer — PHOTOS
No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Faith Lutheran in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
No. 3 Coronado sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
No. 3 Coronado sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
No. 1 Gorman sweeps Foothill in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
No. 1 Gorman sweeps Foothill in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Sunrise Mountain defeats Eldorado in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Sunrise Mountain defeats Eldorado in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Legacy rallies past Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Legacy rallies past Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS