Arbor View’s Isabella Srodes (16) kicks toward the goal during a girls high school soccer game against Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Yalina Shah (11) jumps to kick while Green Valley’s Azlyn Olofson, left, defends during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Jazlyn Chavez (1) saves a shot on goal by Green Valley during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View players celebrate after their team scored a goal during a girls high school soccer game against Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley’s Sofia Grant (20) heads the ball next to Arbor View’s Madison Little, center, and Gabriella Aguilar (20) during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley’s Sienna Grandstaff (13) passes in between Arbor View’s Jazlyn Chavez (1) and Cora Stevens, right, during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Isabella Srodes (16) and Green Valley’s Ella Drakulich (11) compete for possession during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley’s Riley Cardenas (1) passes up the field during a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley’s goaltender saves a shot next to Brooke Onori (23) during a girls high school soccer game against Arbor View at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Players dribble toward the net during a girls high school soccer game between Arbor View and Green Valley at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Taylor Chowaniec (9) collides with Green Valley’s Sofia Grant (20) during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Madison Little heads the ball against Green Valley’s Azlyn Olofson (8) during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley’s Ella Drakulich (11) and Arbor View’s Darien Cox (9) run for the ball during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arbor View’s Isabella Srodes (16) passes to a teammate while Green Valley’s Sofia Grant (20) runs to follow her pass during a girls high school soccer game at Green Valley High School on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Green Valley hosted Arbor View in a Las Vegas Kickoff tournament girls soccer match Wednesday. Arbor View won 4-0.

Both teams will continue play in the tournament Thursday.

