Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker

Foothill’s Tianna Hunsaker, a Brigham Young women’s soccer commit, scored seven goals and registered two assists in the Falcons’ two wins last week.

Foothill midfielder Tianna Hunsaker, center, bumps the ball forward while Doral center Peyton Hedstrom (14) defends during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As a freshman last year, Foothill midfielder/forward Tianna Hunsaker learned to get out of her comfort zone and let herself be more free on the field.

In her sophomore season, Hunsaker has taken those lessons to heart and become one of the state’s top goal scorers.

Hunsaker scored seven goals and had two assists in Foothill’s two wins last week to help the Falcons (13-0-2) remain undefeated and the top Class 4A girls soccer team. She scored four goals and had two assists in a 12-1 win over Durango on Oct. 3 and scored three goals in a 7-0 win over Las Vegas last Thursday.

For her efforts she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“It’s been really good,” Hunsaker said. “It’s a good confidence booster when we go into games thinking we’re going to do really well.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: What’s your favorite memory from your soccer career thus far?

Hunsaker: “I went to England last summer and it was really fun. We got to travel around England, watch Premier League games and play against the Manchester United academy teams. That was really fun. I got recruited from a showcase game and it was like 15 girls from the West Coast.”

NP: Who is a player that you model your game after?

Hunsaker: “(Manchester City midfielder) Kevin De Bruyne because I play the same position and he’s super creative on the ball and has great vision of the field.”

NP: Is there anything else about your soccer journey that you want to mention?

Hunsaker: “I’m going to graduate a year early, so technically I am a junior and I am committed to play Division I soccer at Brigham Young.”

NP: What was the recruiting process like and what stood out about BYU?

Hunsaker: “My parents went to BYU. I’ve always gone to every one of their camps, so it wasn’t too hard of a recruiting process because BYU was my No. 1 choice. When I got the offer, I took it.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.